Agriland Media Group has three exciting job opportunities in various departments, as the award-winning publisher continues to grow and expand its offering to readers, viewers and listeners.

The company has the fastest growing agricultural digital media platform in Europe, and its brands include Agriland.ie; Agriland.co.uk; Haystack.ie; agriRECRUIT; and AGRIcreative.

The various roles listed below can be viewed in more detail on agriRECRUIT, where additional information on relevant contact details, how to apply, and closing dates can be found.

Deputy news editor

The company is seeking an experienced person to take up the role of full-time deputy news editor, and join the fast-paced editorial team.

The ideal candidate will be able to work as part of a dynamic team, but also on their own initiative, while inspiring team members and working with the editor in an enjoyable collaborative environment.

Essential criteria for the role include:

Relevant qualification in journalism/media;

Minimum of five years’ experience in journalism/media/editing/sub-editing;

Proven track record in managing a team;

Ability to work to tight deadlines;

Full driving licence and transportation.

Experience in digital and social media; SEO; broadcast; and podcast, as well as agricultural knowledge is desired.

Account manager

Agriland Media Group is looking for a highly organised account manager to join the company’s sales team, which is responsible for building and maintaining client relationships.

The role will include identifying new business opportunities; developing successful relationships with key decision makers; and working with customers to create a long-term partnership approach.

Requirements for this position include:

An understanding of the agri-market and the sales cycle;

Third-level education in a relevant discipline;

Strong sales ability;

IT literate (Microsoft Office);

Ability to work independently and as part of a team;

A flexible approach to work with the ability to adapt to a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

Commercial sales manager

Agriland Media Group is seeking an ambitious sales professional to join the senior management team, and lead the commercial team of the company.

The responsibilities of the successful candidate will include negotiating advertising campaigns, and achieving revenue targets by leading and mentoring the senior sales team.

Excellent communication, management and organisational skills, as well as a minimum of five years’ experience in solution sales is essential. A good understanding of online media and the agricultural sector is desired.

Agricultural machinery technicians

Meath Farm Machinery Ltd. is currently recruiting qualified agricultural machinery technicians in Co. Navan and Cavan.

The successful candidates will be required to perform diagnostics, repairs and maintenance on agricultural equipment, on-site and/or in field, among other duties.

Advertisement

A minimum of three years’ post-qualification experience performing service repairs is required, while knowledge of mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems is desired.

Farm assistant

An assistant herdsman is sought to work alongside the manager of a farm with a large commercial pedigree Shorthorn suckler herd in Maynooth, Co. Meath.

The ideal candidate is a competent stockman who is confident in working with farm machinery. Two years’ experience within the farming industry is desired. Accommodation is available.

Grounds manager

Castlemartyr Resort in Co. Cork is recruiting for the role of a grounds manager who delivers competencies including teamwork; problem-solving ability; leadership; and excellent communication.

Duties will include the management of all the general garden requirements of Castlemartyr Resort and its properties, as well as assisting in the maintenance of hotel property.

Branch/production manager

Gardiner Grain, a leading agricultural merchant based in the south east, is currently recruiting for a full-time branch/production manager at its Avoca branch.

The ideal candidate must be highly accurate; an excellent communicator; and be able to perform well under pressure, as well as have a passion for the agri-sector.

Key tasks and duties of this position will include:

Take ownership of the branch and grow sales;

Effectively manage stock and merchandise;

Credit control;

Effectively liaise with production staff to coordinate efficient feed milling;

Manage the haulage of bulk deliveries in and out of site, as well as directly to customers.

Livestock inspectors

The Certified Irish Angus Producer Group is seeking candidates for a part-time position in the meat plants of its processor partner, ABP Bandon, Co. Cork.

Responsibilities will include the inspection of livestock prior to slaughter, and the implementation of the group’s livestock policy.

The successful candidate must have excellent computer skills, and must be willing to work on their own initiative.

Assistant farm operations coordinator

A mixed-enterprise farm on the border between Co. Cavan and Meath is looking to recruit an enthusiastic, committed individual to assist in the coordination and execution of its farming operations across three enterprises.

Candidates looking to apply for this full-time position should be able to demonstrate a high level of competence in all farm operations, including the ability to work within a team.

“Facilities on this farm are modern and include the latest technology in each enterprise.”