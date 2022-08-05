The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has announced that Dr. Alan Kelly has been elected as its new president.

Dr. Kelly was appointed to the role following a society meeting on Wednesday (August 3) in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

The new appointee will step into office with immediate effect and will remain in the role until the society’s annual general meeting (AGM) in November.

University College Dublin (UCD) School of Agriculture and Food Science’s Dr. Kelly succeeds Trevor Masterson, who stepped down from his role on July 20, due to health reasons, a spokesperson for the society told Agriland.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Kelly said: “Firstly, I`m honoured to step in and take on the role of president of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of the departing president, and thank him for all the contributions he made towards the betterment of the society.”

The remaining months of this presidential term, he said, coincides with important and momentous events for the breed.

“The society has an array of exciting events scheduled – kicking off with the National Limousin Championship at Tullamore Show next week, then rolling into the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Limousin breed in Ireland, hosted at Carrick on Shannon in late September,” the new president explained.

“This will be followed by the principal autumn sales events scheduled for Roscrea and Athenry.

“There is a large body of work in the interim needed to deliver on this exciting events schedule, coupled with the ongoing developments and forward progression of our breeding programmes and initiatives.”

“I plan to work closely with our CEO, council and administrative team and, collectively, we will deliver on these goals for the membership,” he concluded.