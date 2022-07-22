The president, along with three council members of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society resigned from their positions this week.

The society’s president, Trevor Masterson, stepped down from his role on July 20 due to health reasons, a spokesperson for the society told Agriland, but will remain on the society’s council.

Three of the society’s council members also stepped down from their positions on Thursday, July 21.

A text message, circulated to Irish Limousin Cattle Society members today (July 22), informed them of the resignations.

The message read: “To the membership of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society, as of yesterday, three council members have resigned in writing from our council of management. Prior to this, our president Trevor Masterson resigned from his position as president of the society.”

Limousin CEO resignation

Last week the CEO of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society, Ronan Murphy, also announced his decision to step down from his role.

According to a society spokesperson, Murphy is leaving the organisation “to pursue another career opportunity”.

The outgoing CEO will stay on until late September to assist with the handover of the role and to coordinate the society’s 50th anniversary show, which will be held in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Commenting on his decision, Murphy said he enjoyed leading the Irish Limousin Cattle Society over the past 15 months.

“I am pleased with the significant progress that has been delivered on several fronts, including the professional marketing, promotion and rebranding of the Irish Limousin; streamlining the reporting and forecasting processes; redeveloping the office facilities; developing the dairy-beef breed improvement programmes; slaughter bonuses; and developing effective working partnerships with key stakeholders across the industry.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Irish Limousin, the future for the breed and all our members looks bright,” he added.

“I wish the society staff, council members and Limousin breeders every success for the future.”