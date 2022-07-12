The CEO of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society, Ronan Murphy, has announced his decision to step down from his role as head of the cattle breed society.

According to the society, Murphy is leaving the organisation “to pursue another career opportunity”.

The outgoing CEO will remain in situ until late September to assist with the handover of the role and to coordinate the society’s 50th Anniversary Show, which will be held in Carrick-on-Shannon. Ronan Murphy. Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

Commenting on his decision to resign, Murphy said: “I have enjoyed leading the Irish Limousin Cattle Society over the past 15 months.

“I am pleased with the significant progress that has been delivered on several fronts, including the professional marketing, promotion and rebranding of the Irish Limousin; streamlining the reporting and forecasting processes; redeveloping the office facilities; developing the dairy-beef breed improvement programmes; slaughter bonuses; and developing effective working partnerships with key stakeholders across the industry.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Irish Limousin, the future for the breed and all our members looks bright,” he added.

“I wish the society staff, council members and Limousin breeders every success for the future”.

Trevor Masterson, president of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society acknowledged the “significant contributions” which Murphy has made to the society during his tenure.

Masterson said: “I would like to sincerely thank Ronan for the professionalism he has brought to our society and to highlight the enormous progress made across our breed improvement programmes, sales, marketing and promotion activities and our governance processes and procedures.

“Ronan’s knowledge and expertise will be missed, and I wish Ronan every success in his future career.”