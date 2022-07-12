People with turbary rights will continue to be able to sell or gift turf through traditional channels under proposed new solid fuel regulations.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan discussed the draft regulations with his fellow government leaders at a meeting last night (Monday, July 11).

It is understood that both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have agreed to the measures, which have previously led to controversy where turf is concerned.

The proposals will bring an end to the sale of smoky coal, which the Green Party says is the main contributor to air pollution in Ireland.

The regulations will also restrict the sale of wet wood. Small bags of wood will be required to have a moisture content of less that 25%, anything over that will have to include instructions on how to dry it before it is burned.

The measure, which the government is hoping to introduce in the autumn, would also ban the sale of turf from retail premises such as shops, petrol stations or fuel depots.

The online sale of turf or through traditional media channels, including newspapers, would also come to an end.

The proposed regulations will have no effect on the cutting or burning of turf by those with turf-cutting (turbary) rights.

This includes those with Q3 agreements, fee simple rights, acquired rights, commonage rights, licensed rights, leased rights, inherited rights and familial rights.

It is understood that “some small technical details” are still to be finalised before the regulations are brought before Cabinet for approval “shortly”.

Around 1,300 people die in Ireland annually as a result of air pollution associated with domestic solid fuel burning.

The pollution can also lead to health conditions including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory diseases.

Research indicates that the introduction of the “smoky coal ban” in Dublin in 1990 has resulted in approximately 350 fewer deaths per year.