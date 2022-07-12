Food exports by Enterprise Ireland-backed companies increased by 6% in 2021, according to new data published today (Tuesday, July 12).

Overall, the state agency responsible for helping Irish companies to grow in international markets, saw exports by companies it supports increase by 12% to a record €27.29 billion last year.

This is the highest ever level of growth for Enterprise Ireland-backed companies in export value.

Strong increases were experienced across almost all sectors in 2021, with exports to the Eurozone up by 10% to just over €6 billion.

Despite the uncertainty caused by Brexit, exports to the UK totalled almost €8.5 billion, which is up 15% on 2020. The UK market accounted for almost one-third of Irish exports.

The North American market increased by 14% bringing total exports to just under €5 billion.

The data shows that food exports increased by 6%, accounting for almost €13 billion or 47% of total exports.

Exports from construction firms increased by 24% totalling €2.89 billion in 2021 and exports from digital technology firms grew to €1.5 billon.

Commenting on the results Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said:

“These are really impressive results and a testament to the hard work and resilience of thousands of Irish entrepreneurs and their staff across the country.

“It is quite remarkable that despite the headwinds we faced last year, not least the realisation of Brexit and the continuing effects of the pandemic, Irish business managed to have a record year for exports – 12% up on the previous year.

“Behind these figures today are thousands of jobs in every county in the country,” the Tánaiste said.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, added that the “exceptionally” strong results follow a record number of net new jobs created in companies supported by the agency in 2021.

However, he noted that there are a number of key challenges facing Irish exporters in the coming months, including inflation, energy costs, supply chain issues and a lack of experienced staff.

Companies are also facing medium-term challenges of climate change, sustainability and digitalisation.

“Our focus in the second half of the year is to work with clients to help them sustain and grow their employment, to support them through company investments to address sustainability and competitiveness issues and to continue to work with clients to build their export markets,” Clancy said.