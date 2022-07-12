Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has today (Tuesday, July 12) announced individual allocations of up to €6,000 to 119 agricultural shows taking place this summer.

In total, €700,000 is being provided to support the return of the shows over the coming months.

Announcing the individual allocations, Minister Humphreys said: “As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I know how much the agricultural shows mean to people in rural communities.

“Between cattle best of breed, dog shows, sheep and poultry competitions, and music, the events are extremely popular and I’m delighted to support their return to the summer calendar.

“They are a shop window for what is produced locally and bring visitors from near and far. Practically every weekend over the coming months there is an agricultural show on somewhere in Ireland. I urge people to get out, enjoy them and give them your full support.”

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000-6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.

Support for agricultural shows

Minister Humphreys recently announced increased funding of €700,000 to support the Irish Shows Association (ISA) but today has announced the breakdown of funds.

“I am particularly pleased to announce funding of up to €6,000 to each show to assist each meet the costs of putting them together – on the back of huge voluntary endeavour,” Minister Humphreys said.

“I believe it is of vital importance to our rural communities that we support the efforts of the show committees and the work of their volunteers. I hope that this funding will help put the shows on a firmer financial footing and provide vital support to the committees.”

The minister also welcomed the approval of over €313,000 in LEADER programme funding to the ISA, which will be used to support the rollout of a National Shows Management software system for use by agricultural and rural shows nationwide.

This funding was approved by the Local Action Groups (LAGs) in Monaghan, Mayo, Cork West and Galway East as part of the LEADER programme Co-operation Measure.

“I am delighted to be able to acknowledge the hard work, commitment and dedication that goes into every show and I am pleased that the Irish Shows Association is once again working with my Department to administer the funding,” the minister added.

Programme

The agricultural shows support programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040 as part of ‘Our Rural Future’. This is the whole-of-government policy for rural Ireland for the period 2021-2025.

The ISA is the official recognised body representing Irish agricultural shows on the island of Ireland.