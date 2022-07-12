Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has today (Tuesday, July 12) announced individual allocations of up to €6,000 to 119 agricultural shows taking place this summer.
In total, €700,000 is being provided to support the return of the shows over the coming months.
Announcing the individual allocations, Minister Humphreys said: “As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I know how much the agricultural shows mean to people in rural communities.
“Between cattle best of breed, dog shows, sheep and poultry competitions, and music, the events are extremely popular and I’m delighted to support their return to the summer calendar.
“They are a shop window for what is produced locally and bring visitors from near and far. Practically every weekend over the coming months there is an agricultural show on somewhere in Ireland. I urge people to get out, enjoy them and give them your full support.”
Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000-6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.
Support for agricultural shows
Minister Humphreys recently announced increased funding of €700,000 to support the Irish Shows Association (ISA) but today has announced the breakdown of funds.
“I am particularly pleased to announce funding of up to €6,000 to each show to assist each meet the costs of putting them together – on the back of huge voluntary endeavour,” Minister Humphreys said.
“I believe it is of vital importance to our rural communities that we support the efforts of the show committees and the work of their volunteers. I hope that this funding will help put the shows on a firmer financial footing and provide vital support to the committees.”
The minister also welcomed the approval of over €313,000 in LEADER programme funding to the ISA, which will be used to support the rollout of a National Shows Management software system for use by agricultural and rural shows nationwide.
This funding was approved by the Local Action Groups (LAGs) in Monaghan, Mayo, Cork West and Galway East as part of the LEADER programme Co-operation Measure.
“I am delighted to be able to acknowledge the hard work, commitment and dedication that goes into every show and I am pleased that the Irish Shows Association is once again working with my Department to administer the funding,” the minister added.
Programme
The agricultural shows support programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040 as part of ‘Our Rural Future’. This is the whole-of-government policy for rural Ireland for the period 2021-2025.
The ISA is the official recognised body representing Irish agricultural shows on the island of Ireland.
It has more than 130 affiliated agricultural shows (10 based in Northern Ireland), which run throughout the summer and into the autumn each year.
Agricultural Show County Date Tullow Carlow Sunday, August 21 2022 Arva Cavan Sunday, July 24, 2022 Virginia Cavan Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Newmarket-on-Fergus Clare Sunday, May 1 2022 Ennistymon – north west Clare Clare Sunday, June 5 2022 Kilrush (west Clare) Clare Saturday, July 2 2022 Corofin – north Clare Clare Saturday, July 23 2022 Bridgetown Clare Sunday, July 24 2022 Kildysart Clare Saturday, July 30 2022 Clarecastle Clare Sunday, August 7 2022 Mullagh Clare Sunday, August 21 2022 Scariff Clare Saturday, September 3 2022 Midleton Cork Sunday, May 29 2022 Belgooly Cork Saturday, June 4 2022 Leap Horse and Pony Show Cork Monday, June 6 2022 Clonakilty Cork Sunday, June 12 2022 Cork Summer Show – 2-day Cork Saturday, June 18 2022 Charleville – 2-day Cork Saturday, June 25 2022 Dunmanway Cork Sunday, July 3 2022 Barryroe Cork Saturday, July 9 2022 Ballyvourney/Coolea Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha Cork Sunday, July 17 2022 Carbery/Skibbereen Cork Thursday, July 21 2022 Schull Cork Sunday, July 24 2022 West Cork Horse Breeders Cork Sunday, July 31 2022 National Dairy Show Cork Monday, August 22 2022 Ballygarvan Cork Saturday, August 27 2022 Inniscarra Cork Sunday, August 28 2022 Bantry Cork Sunday, September 4 2022 Finn Valley Donegal Saturday, June 18 2022 Inishowen Donegal Saturday, July 16 2022 Glencolmcille Gleann Cholmcille Donegal Sunday, July 31 2022 Meenacross Donegal Monday, August 1 2022 Clonmany Donegal Tuesday, August 2 2022 Ardara Donegal Saturday, August 13 2022 Ballyshannon Donegal Sunday, August 21 2022 Skerries (Irish Association of Welsh Pony Cob Society Show) Dublin Sunday, May 22 2022 Flavours of Fingal Show Dublin Saturday, July 2 2022 Irish Pony Breeders’ Show Dublin Saturday, July 23 2022 Athenry Galway Sunday, May 22 2022 Ballyconneely Performance Show Galway Saturday, June 4 2022 Claregalway Galway Sunday, June 12 2022 Corrandulla Galway Tuesday, June 28 2022 Maam Cross Show Galway Sunday, July 3 2022 Ardrahan Galway Saturday, July 9 2022 Roundstone Galway Sunday, July 10 2022 Ballyconneely Agri Show Galway Sunday, July 172022 Loughrea Galway Sunday, July 17 2022 Seo Chapallini Na Ceathrú Rua/Carraroe Galway Monday, August 1 2022 Gort Galway Saturday, August 6 2022 Cashel Pony Show Galway Sunday, August 7 2022 Clifden (Connemara Pony Show) 4-day Galway Wednesday, August 10 2022 Ballinasloe Galway Thursday, August 25 2022 Oughterard Galway Sunday, August 28 2022 Mountbellew Galway Saturday, September 3 2022 Taispenatas Cois Fharraige (Spideal) Galway Sunday, September 4 2022 Connemara Pony of the Year Galway Sunday, September 18 2022 Glenamaddy Galway Sunday, October 2 2022 Kingdom County Fair Tralee Kerry Sunday, May 8 2022 Glencar Kerry Tuesday, June 28 2022 Dingle (Daingean Uí Chúis/Iarthar Chiarraí) Kerry Sunday July 17 2022 Blennerville Pony Society Kerry Sunday July 24 2022 Kilgarvan Kerry Sunday July 31 2022 Marina Fay Minature Show Kildare Sunday May 15 2022 Thomastown Kilkenny Saturday April 30 2022 Ballyfoyle Show Kilkenny Sunday June 26 2022 Castlegannon Kilkenny Wednesday August 17 2022 Iverk (Piltown) Kilkenny Saturday August 27 2022 Clonaslee Laois Thursday August 11 2022 Manorhamilton Leitrim Saturday July 23 2022 Ballinamore Leitrim Tuesday August 9 2022 Mohill Leitrim Sunday August 21 2022 Newcastlewest Limerick Sunday July 17 2022 Cappamore Limerick Saturday August 20 2022 Limerick Limerick Sunday August 28 2022 Ballinalee Longford Sunday June 12 2022 Longford Longford Sunday July 3 2022 Granard Longford Saturday July 16 2022 Dundalk (Louth County Show) Louth Sunday June 12 2022 Westport – 2-day Mayo Sunday June 5 2022 Ballina Mayo Sunday July 10 2022 Louisburgh Mayo Sunday July 17 2022 Erris Mayo Sunday July 24 2022 Claremorris Mayo Sunday July 31 2022 Bonniconlon Mayo Monday August 1 2022 Swinford Mayo Sunday August 28 2022 Ballinrobe Mayo Sunday September 4 2022 Nobber Show and Fair Meath Sunday May 22 2022 Ballivor Meath Saturday June 11 2022 North East Connemara Pony Breeders Meath Saturday July 2 2022 Oldcastle Meath Sunday July 17 2022 Rolestown Show – Tattersalls Meath Saturday July 23 2022 Trim – Royal Meath Meath Thursday August 4 2022 Tydavnet Monaghan Saturday August 20 2022 Castleblayney Monahan Monday August 1 2022 Tullamore Offaly Sunday August 14 2022 Castlerea Roscommon Monday August 1 2022 Boyle Summer Show Roscommon Sunday August 14 2022 Roscommon Roscommon Saturday August 20 2022 Elphin Roscommon Saturday August 27 2022 Strokestown Roscommon Saturday September 10 2022 Enniscrone Sligo Sunday July 3 2022 Riverstown Sligo Saturday July 16 2022 Grange north Sligo Sligo Saturday July 30 2022 Beltra Sligo Saturday September 3 2022 Clonmel Tipperary Sunday July 3 2022 Nenagh Tipperary Monday August 1 2022 Bansha Tipperary Wednesday August 24 2022 Dungarvan Waterford Sunday July 10 2022 Athlone Westmeath Sunday June 19 2022 Mullingar Westmeath Sunday July 10 2022 Midland CP Breeders Westmeath Sunday July 24 2022 Moate Westmeath Sunday August 28 2022 Gorey Wexford Saturday June 18 2022 Adamstown Wexford Saturday July 2 2022 Bannow and Rathangan Wexford Thursday July 14 2022 Wexford Summer Show Wexford Thursday July 21 2022 Carnew & District Wicklow Saturday July 16 2022 Kilmacanogue Wicklow Saturday July 23 2022 Tinahely Wicklow Monday August 12022