Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has today (Tuesday, July 12) announced individual allocations of up to €6,000 to 119 agricultural shows taking place this summer.

In total, €700,000 is being provided to support the return of the shows over the coming months.

Announcing the individual allocations, Minister Humphreys said: “As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I know how much the agricultural shows mean to people in rural communities.

“Between cattle best of breed, dog shows, sheep and poultry competitions, and music, the events are extremely popular and I’m delighted to support their return to the summer calendar.

“They are a shop window for what is produced locally and bring visitors from near and far. Practically every weekend over the coming months there is an agricultural show on somewhere in Ireland. I urge people to get out, enjoy them and give them your full support.”

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000-6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.

Support for agricultural shows

Minister Humphreys recently announced increased funding of €700,000 to support the Irish Shows Association (ISA) but today has announced the breakdown of funds.

“I am particularly pleased to announce funding of up to €6,000 to each show to assist each meet the costs of putting them together – on the back of huge voluntary endeavour,” Minister Humphreys said.

“I believe it is of vital importance to our rural communities that we support the efforts of the show committees and the work of their volunteers. I hope that this funding will help put the shows on a firmer financial footing and provide vital support to the committees.”

The minister also welcomed the approval of over €313,000 in LEADER programme funding to the ISA, which will be used to support the rollout of a National Shows Management software system for use by agricultural and rural shows nationwide.

This funding was approved by the Local Action Groups (LAGs) in Monaghan, Mayo, Cork West and Galway East as part of the LEADER programme Co-operation Measure.

“I am delighted to be able to acknowledge the hard work, commitment and dedication that goes into every show and I am pleased that the Irish Shows Association is once again working with my Department to administer the funding,” the minister added.

Programme

The agricultural shows support programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040 as part of ‘Our Rural Future’. This is the whole-of-government policy for rural Ireland for the period 2021-2025.

The ISA is the official recognised body representing Irish agricultural shows on the island of Ireland.

It has more than 130 affiliated agricultural shows (10 based in Northern Ireland), which run throughout the summer and into the autumn each year.

Agricultural ShowCountyDate
TullowCarlowSunday, August 21 2022
ArvaCavanSunday, July 24, 2022
VirginiaCavanWednesday, August 24, 2022
Newmarket-on-FergusClareSunday, May 1 2022
Ennistymon – north west ClareClareSunday, June 5 2022
Kilrush (west Clare)ClareSaturday, July 2 2022
Corofin – north ClareClareSaturday, July 23 2022
BridgetownClareSunday, July 24 2022
KildysartClareSaturday, July 30 2022
ClarecastleClareSunday, August 7 2022
MullaghClareSunday, August 21 2022
ScariffClareSaturday, September 3 2022
MidletonCorkSunday, May 29 2022
BelgoolyCorkSaturday, June 4 2022
Leap Horse and Pony ShowCorkMonday, June 6 2022
ClonakiltyCorkSunday, June 12 2022
Cork Summer Show – 2-dayCorkSaturday, June 18 2022
Charleville – 2-dayCorkSaturday, June 25 2022
DunmanwayCorkSunday, July 3 2022
BarryroeCorkSaturday, July 9 2022
Ballyvourney/Coolea Baile Mhúirne/Cúil AodhaCorkSunday, July 17 2022
Carbery/SkibbereenCorkThursday, July 21 2022
SchullCorkSunday, July 24 2022
West Cork Horse BreedersCorkSunday, July 31 2022
National Dairy ShowCorkMonday, August 22 2022
BallygarvanCorkSaturday, August 27 2022
InniscarraCorkSunday, August 28 2022
BantryCorkSunday, September 4 2022
Finn ValleyDonegalSaturday, June 18 2022
InishowenDonegalSaturday, July 16 2022
Glencolmcille Gleann CholmcilleDonegalSunday, July 31 2022
MeenacrossDonegalMonday, August 1 2022
ClonmanyDonegalTuesday, August 2 2022
ArdaraDonegalSaturday, August 13 2022
BallyshannonDonegalSunday, August 21 2022
Skerries (Irish Association of Welsh Pony Cob Society Show)DublinSunday, May 22 2022
Flavours of Fingal ShowDublinSaturday, July 2 2022
Irish Pony Breeders’ ShowDublinSaturday, July 23 2022
AthenryGalwaySunday, May 22 2022
Ballyconneely Performance ShowGalwaySaturday, June 4 2022
ClaregalwayGalwaySunday, June 12 2022
CorrandullaGalwayTuesday, June 28 2022
Maam Cross ShowGalwaySunday, July 3 2022
ArdrahanGalwaySaturday, July 9 2022
RoundstoneGalwaySunday, July 10 2022
Ballyconneely Agri ShowGalwaySunday, July 172022
LoughreaGalwaySunday, July 17 2022
Seo Chapallini Na Ceathrú Rua/CarraroeGalwayMonday, August 1 2022
GortGalwaySaturday, August 6 2022
Cashel Pony ShowGalwaySunday, August 7 2022
Clifden (Connemara Pony Show) 4-dayGalwayWednesday, August 10 2022
BallinasloeGalwayThursday, August 25 2022
OughterardGalwaySunday, August 28 2022
MountbellewGalwaySaturday, September 3 2022
Taispenatas Cois Fharraige (Spideal)GalwaySunday, September 4 2022
Connemara Pony of the YearGalwaySunday, September 18 2022
GlenamaddyGalwaySunday, October 2 2022
Kingdom County Fair Tralee KerrySunday, May 8 2022
GlencarKerryTuesday, June 28 2022
Dingle (Daingean Uí Chúis/Iarthar Chiarraí)KerrySunday July 17 2022
Blennerville Pony Society KerrySunday July 24 2022
KilgarvanKerrySunday July 31 2022
Marina Fay Minature ShowKildareSunday May 15 2022
ThomastownKilkennySaturday April 30 2022
Ballyfoyle ShowKilkennySunday June 26 2022
CastlegannonKilkennyWednesday August 17 2022
Iverk (Piltown)KilkennySaturday August 27 2022
ClonasleeLaoisThursday August 11 2022
ManorhamiltonLeitrimSaturday July 23 2022
BallinamoreLeitrimTuesday August 9 2022
MohillLeitrimSunday August 21 2022
Newcastlewest LimerickSunday July 17 2022
CappamoreLimerickSaturday August 20 2022
LimerickLimerickSunday August 28 2022
BallinaleeLongfordSunday June 12 2022
Longford LongfordSunday July 3 2022
GranardLongfordSaturday July 16 2022
Dundalk (Louth County Show)LouthSunday June 12 2022
Westport – 2-dayMayoSunday June 5 2022
BallinaMayoSunday July 10 2022
LouisburghMayoSunday July 17 2022
ErrisMayoSunday July 24 2022
ClaremorrisMayoSunday July 31 2022
BonniconlonMayoMonday August 1 2022
SwinfordMayoSunday August 28 2022
BallinrobeMayoSunday September 4 2022
Nobber Show and FairMeathSunday May 22 2022
BallivorMeathSaturday June 11 2022
North East Connemara Pony BreedersMeathSaturday July 2 2022
OldcastleMeathSunday July 17 2022
Rolestown Show – TattersallsMeathSaturday July 23 2022
Trim – Royal MeathMeathThursday August 4 2022
TydavnetMonaghanSaturday August 20 2022
CastleblayneyMonahanMonday August 1 2022
TullamoreOffalySunday August 14 2022
CastlereaRoscommonMonday August 1 2022
Boyle Summer ShowRoscommonSunday August 14 2022
RoscommonRoscommonSaturday August 20 2022
ElphinRoscommonSaturday August 27 2022
StrokestownRoscommonSaturday September 10 2022
EnniscroneSligoSunday July 3 2022
RiverstownSligoSaturday July 16 2022
Grange north SligoSligoSaturday July 30 2022
BeltraSligoSaturday September 3 2022
ClonmelTipperarySunday July 3 2022
NenaghTipperaryMonday August 1 2022
BanshaTipperaryWednesday August 24 2022
DungarvanWaterfordSunday July 10 2022
AthloneWestmeathSunday June 19 2022
MullingarWestmeathSunday July 10 2022
Midland CP BreedersWestmeathSunday July 24 2022
MoateWestmeathSunday August 28 2022
GoreyWexfordSaturday June 18 2022
AdamstownWexfordSaturday July 2 2022
Bannow and RathanganWexfordThursday July 14 2022
Wexford Summer ShowWexfordThursday July 21 2022
Carnew & DistrictWicklowSaturday July 16 2022
KilmacanogueWicklowSaturday July 23 2022
TinahelyWicklowMonday August 12022
