Lamb prices are coming under pressure once again this week after seeing a slight reprieve last week.

Buying for Eid-al Adha festival up to the end of last week for the commencement of the festival on Saturday gone (July 9) had seen lamb prices improve last week, but that improvement was short lived in light of orders being filled, with prices now back by up 20c/kg on last week.

Base prices alone, since this time last week, are back anywhere from 10-15c/kg for lambs.

Quotes have been hard to come by from factories at the start of this week, with only Irish Country Meats going on record with a quote of €7.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus with reports indicating base prices back as far as €7.10/kg in other meat processing plants.

At the top end of the market, deals are reportedly being secured from €7.40/kg up to €7.50/kg, with deals 5-10c/kg above this being secured in cases but factories are doing their best to not go above this level to secure lambs.

Turning to the cull ewe trade, base prices for ewes have also eased back in some meat processing plants, with quotes ranging from €3.70/kg up to €3.90/kg.

Top prices for ewes, however, despite this, continue to hit over €4.00/kg, up as far as €4.30/kg.