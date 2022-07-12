Gardaí in Co. Meath have launched an investigation following the alleged theft of a JCB Fastrac in the county earlier this month.

It is understood that the machine, which has a 97-TS registration plate, was taken from a yard on the Newhaggard Road in Trim.

Gardaí believe the Fastrac 185/65 was stolen between the evening of Saturday, July 2 and Friday July 8. Image: Meath Crime Prevention Facebook

Gardaí in Trim, who are investigating the theft, have appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them on; 046 9481540 or on the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666111.

Stolen dumper

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing into the theft of a bespoke dumper from a potato farm in Co. Dublin.

The Komatsu Morooka MST 2000 rubber dumper, owned by Finnegan’s Farm, was taken from a yard behind Peamount Hospital in Newcastle, Co. Dublin on the afternoon of June 16.

A “sizeable” reward has been offered for information leading to the recovery of the dumper which had been carefully adapted by the Finnegans for work on the farm. Morooka MST 2000 dumper with bespoke potato box which was stolen on June 16

“It is not of great worth to anyone else, but is invaluable to Finnegan’s for use during potato harvesting,” Paul Finnegan said.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that they are investigating the farm equipment theft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this unique machine is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on; 01 666 7600.