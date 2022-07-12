6,814 farmers applied to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for a nitrates derogation in 2021.

The data was released following a recent parliamentary question to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue from Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

The figures show that Co. Cork had the highest number of applications last year at over 2,100.

This was followed by Tipperary with 862 applications and Kilkenny with 515. Leitrim and Dublin had fewer than five applications each.

The minister said that the over 1.7 million cattle were on derogation farms in 2021.

The following table shows the county-by-county breakdown for nitrates derogation applications in 2021:

CountyNumber of nitrates derogation applications 2021Number of bovines on nitrates derogation farms 2021
Carlow9325,267
Cavan11224,136
Clare5811,095
Cork2,132505,860
Donegal9429,127
DublinLess than 5576
Galway15235,726
Kerry37373,972
Kildare7022,145
Kilkenny515149,692
Laois25872,239
LeitrimLess than 5520
Limerick35494,786
Longford725,159
Louth8323,743
Mayo398,276
Meath17170,096
Monaghan25245,171
Offaly14443,713
Roscommon186,535
Sligo123,312
Tipperary862233,683
Waterford405114,364
Westmeath7026,038
Wexford38398,815
Wicklow8725,391
TOTAL6,8141,749,437
Image: DAFM

Under European Union regulations, the amount of livestock manure applied to land in any year, together with that deposited by livestock, shall not exceed 170kg of nitrogen (N) per hectare, or the limit of 250kg of N per hectare for those who hold an approved nitrates derogation.

The minister noted that checks for compliance in 2021 with the Nitrates Regulations, including the derogation, are still ongoing.

“Applicants who fail to meet certain terms and conditions can not avail of the nitrates derogation so the number of farmers that availed of a nitrates derogation in a particular year can only be confirmed once all checks for that year have been completed,” McConalogue stated.

