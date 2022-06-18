The Irish Limousin Cattle Society hosted a launch night at its society office in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork yesterday evening (Friday, June 17).

The event marked the beginning of the society’s celebrations as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Irish Limousin breed.

History

The first pedigree Limousin calf born in Ireland was born on June 22, 1972.

The calf was born on the farm of Paddy Clancy of the Clancy Brothers musical group in Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary. The heifer calf was aptly named Cregg Harmony.

The first meeting of Irish Limousin breeders was held on February 16, 1973, at the Silver Springs Hotel in Co. Cork.

Speaking at the launch of the 50th anniversary events in Mitchelstown on Friday, the Irish Limousin Society’s CEO, Ronan Murphy, said:

“As the current custodians of the Limousin herdbook, our three primary breeding programmes (Replacement, Terminal and Dairy-Beef) are tailored specifically to ensure that Irish Limousin genetics continue to play a central role to the profitability of commercial beef production across Ireland.”

A statement from the society outlined: “High-performing genetics are the building blocks for beef production and the genetic advantages delivered by the Irish Limousin breed continue to play a central role in the sustainability and profitability of the Irish beef sector.” A Limousin bull

According to the society: “The prevalence of the Myostatin F94L gene within the breed also contributes to the meat quality traits in Limousin beef – ensuring a consistent, healthy and quality end product.

“The contribution of the breed to the profitability of Ireland’s suckler and beef production sectors over the last five decades has been immense.”

Celebrations

To mark the milestone, several key events will take place from June 2022–2023, and the events will offer an opportunity to highlight the history of the breed.

Some celebrations will take place at the Limousin National Championships at the Tullamore Show on August 14.

A special 50th Anniversary Show will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon from September 30 – October 1.

The show will involve pedigree and commercial classes, along with a special ‘Mega Moo’ €10,000 Heifer Competition.

Additionally, on the Friday night of the show, there will be a banquet in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

The final celebrations will take place at the National Calf Show and Young Members Association (YMA) Workshop in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, on May 28, next year.