Lamb prices were back on last week at Loughrea Mart,but factory agents were still very anxious for lambs, according to mart manager Jimmy Cooney.

Jimmy spoke to Agriland after the mart’s sale of sheep on Thursday (June 16).

He said: “There were rumblings of a price pull and although prices were back €3-4/head in places, in the end up, factory agents were still very anxious for lambs and didn’t let any slip through the cracks.

“And yet still there was still a good trade for lambs with some good prices achieved.

“Lambs on offer on the day were of very good quality, with one standout pen of well-fleshed 29 lambs weighing 47.5kg selling for €172/head.

“Those factory lambs averaged around €166-167/head and made up to €170-172/head.

Advertisement

“We also had some lighter lambs on offer, 39kg [ones] made €132/head for example. All in all, there was no let up in demand for the lambs and a 100% clearance rate was seen.”

Sample lamb prices:

45kg sold for €157/head;

47kg sold for €166/head;

46kg sold for €170/head;

51kg sold for €173/head;

47.5kg sold for €170/head.

“The cull ewe trade continued its fine run of form, with prices breaking €200 this week for heavy fleshed ewes,” Jimmy added.

“A 102kg ewe made €207 and a 106kg ewe sold for €211, with a lighter 68kg ewe selling for €119. All types of ewes, both stores and heavy types sold well.”