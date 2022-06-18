A circa 19ac roadside holding with development potential at Ballyrea, Wells, Gorey, Co. Wexford, will go for online auction through Quinn Property on Tuesday, July 19, at 3:00p.m.

The land is located 1km off the R741, the Gorey/Wexford Road at Ballyedmond; 3km from Monamolin; 5km from Kilmuckridge; 16km south of Gorey; and 25km from Wexford town.

“Ballyedmond is centrally located between Gorey and Wexford, offering services such as primary school, pub and service station,” said Jack Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“The land has frontage onto the Ballyedmond to Ballygarrett road. It is laid out in two divisions, both currently in grass and of excellent quality,” he added.

“There is a natural water course along the eastern boundary. The holding has potential for development of residential sites, subject to planning permission.

“This is a very attractive location, just off the Gorey/Wexford road. The land is sure to attract interest from local farmers as well as business people due to its development potential,” Jack said.

The 19ac property is guided in the region of €10,000-€12,000/ac.

Co. Wexford land

Meanwhile, a circa 13ac roadside holding at Skeeter Park and Bargy Commons, Cleariestown, Co. Wexford, that sold by online auction on June 10, achieved approximately €15,400/ac, substantially more than the guide of €8,000/ac, Jack said.

Also achieving a strong price on June 8, was a circa 62.7ac holding at Ballyrahan, Tinahely.

Auctioneer David Quinn noted strong interest in advance of the sale, particularly from local farmers. However, he added that there was interest from Tullow and Gorey too.

The property was offered in the following lots: lot 1, circa 20.5ac; lot 2, 42.2ac; and lot 3, the entire.

After several rounds of bidding, lot 3 was at €900,000 and lots 1 and 2 were at a total of €930,000. Lot 3 was then withdrawn and lots 1 and 2 were placed on the market at €410,000 and €520,000 respectively.

There were no further bids on lot 1, which was sold to a local farmer at €20,000/ac. After a flurry of further bids on lot 2, it was sold to a local dairy farmer at €570,000 (€13,500/ac). A combined price equates to a total of €980,000 (€15,630/ac.)