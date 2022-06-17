If you are ready to steer your career in a different course, then you have come to the right place as we serve you a sample of the desirable and exciting agri-jobs that are currently available.

The various roles listed below can be viewed in more detail on AgriRecruit, where you will find additional information on relevant contact details, how to apply, and closing dates.

Here is a taster of what awaits you.

Sales advisors – nationwide

Agritech, one of Ireland’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of specialist nutrition and forage products, is looking for full-time sales advisors, nationwide.

If you are interested in joining a “fast-paced, exciting, and innovative team”, then this might be the right move for you.

The chosen candidate will be expected to: manage and grow the company’s existing customer base; distribute quality products with ongoing repeat sales; and develop new skills and knowledge.

Requirements include: a qualification relevant to the agri-industry; a knowledge of and interest in agriculture; strong communication and interpersonal skills; among others.

Senior agricultural consultant

A senior agricultural consultant in agronomy/ecology is required at Philip Farrelly & Co., a private-sector, agri-environmental consultancy, which encompasses accountancy and financial services also.

This is an immediate-start opportunity for the right candidate to work on a wide variety of projects across wind energy, water, drainage, road, and other large infrastructure sectors from an agronomy aspect.

Prospective candidates must have relevant and recent experience and a strong understanding of Irish agriculture.

They must also have a third-level qualification in one or a combination of the following areas: agricultural/environmental science, ecology, soil science or freshwater ecology/hydrology.

A masters or higher degree, or demonstration of relevant postgraduate training in one of these areas, will be an advantage.

The successful candidate will have excellent technical skills and ability to work as a technical authority across both agriculture and ecology related disciplines; consultancy experience; and experience leading a team; among others.

Agri-advisor roles at AIB

AIB currently has two permanent and full-time vacancies: senior agri-advisor; and agri-advisor.

Both roles will cover north Leinster, Connaught and Ulster regions, and will work towards “shaping the future direction and strategy of the agricultural sector for AIB”.

The bank is looking for candidates who will play key roles in the AIB agri-advisor team with responsibility for guiding AIB’s strategic direction; input into its tactical responses to cyclical crisis; and the development, direction and consistency of its approach to the sustainable development of the Irish agricultural sector.

Both roles provide enterprise-wide support and involves a high level of internal and external collaboration to progress AIB’s strategy in the agri-sector.

Livestock inspector

A livestock inspector is required on a part-time basis in the meat plants of the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group processor partners: Slaney Foods, ABP, and Kepak.

Responsibilities will include inspection of livestock prior to slaughter; implementation of group’s livestock policy; and production of inspection reports.

The successful candidate will have excellent knowledge of livestock; computer literaacy; and a willingness to work on their own initiative.

Digital marketing assistant

The emphasis of this role at Green Acre Marketing will be on digital marketing and social-media management, and is a supportive marketing role.

The ideal candidate must have some experience in digital marketing or be a recent graduate of a digital-marketing discipline.

They need to be visually creative, willing to learn, and have a passionate attitude to digital marketing.

Some degree of experience or knowledge of the agricultural sector is a distinct advantag,e but not a requirement.

The person will need to be comfortable in a fast-paced, multi-tasking type environment and needs to be a good team worker displaying lots of initiative.

Roles at Agriland Media Group

Award-winning publisher, Agriland Media Group, is advertising two exciting job opportunities: deputy news editor; and account manager.

As the company continues to grow and expand its offering to readers, viewers, and listeners, it is seeks an experienced person to take up the role of deputy editor.

To satisfy the demands of this role, the ideal candidate must have a relevant qualification in journalism/media; a minimum of five years’ experience in journalism/media/editing/sub-editing; and a proven track record in managing a team; among others.

The ideal candidate will also be able to work as part of a dynamic team, but can also work off their own initiative with an ambition to be top of their game, inspiring team members, and working with the editor in an enjoyable, collaborative environment.

On the commercial side of the business, the account manager role offers the successful candidate the opportunity to become part of the Agriland sales team, responsible for building and maintaining client relationships ranging from government bodies and large, international concerns, to small agricultural enterprises.

The role will involve identifying new and potential customers; creating prospecting lists; and developing your sales via cold calls and warm inbound leads.

To excel in this position, the successful candidate will be highly organised, comfortable on the phone, and be an active listener who can develop solutions, which can meet the needs of your prospects.

General mechanic

Thorpe Machinery Sales is looking to recruit a fully qualified general mechanic.

The role is workshop-based at the company’s site in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny and includes services and repairs to: tractors; combines; and farm machinery.

Branch manager

McDonnell Brothers invites an “enthusiastic, self-motivated person” to apply for the position of branch manager in its Saleen depot, Co. Cork.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the daily workings of the branch, developing business to achieve sales and service goals.

Ideally, the successful candidate will have a background in agricultural and/or hardware retailing.

Strong agricultural product knowledge is a definite advantage for the role, as is self-motivation, and flexibility, on occasion.