A compact circa 13ac roadside holding at Skeeter Park and Bargy Commons, Cleariestown, in Co. Wexford, will go for online auction on Friday, June 10, at 12 noon.

The land at Skeeter Park and Bargy Commons is located in south Co. Wexford, along the Duncannon Road R733, opposite Murphy’s Barn, 10km southwest of Wexford town, 3km from the village Cleariestown, 8km off the N11 at the Whitford roundabout and 15km from the coast.

“The land has good road frontage onto the R733 and is laid out in two divisions,” said negotiator Jack Quinn of Quinn Property.

“Currently in grass, the land is of good quality. The property will be sold in one lot,” he said.

“The property is likely to have broad appeal,” the agent said.

“We have had interest in it from farmers looking to increase their holdings as well as hobby farmers, due to its compact size. In addition, the holding has site potential due to its abundance of road frontage.”

Land prices in the Skeeter Park and Bargy Commons area currently range between €9,000 and €14,000ac, the agent said.

The land at Skeeter Park and Bargy Commons is guiding at €8,000/ac.

Newtown, Ferns, Enniscorthy

Also for sale in Wexford is what Quinn Property describes as a “well located two up, two down traditional cottage” in need of total refurbishment on a circa 0.6ac site.

The online auction for it will be held on Thursday, June 30, at 4:00p.m.

“The cottage enjoys an excellent location along the Newtown road. It is conveniently situated within 1km of Ferns and the N11,” said Jack Quinn.

“Ferns has a good range of shops and services as well as primary schools. It is 17km south of Gorey and 8km from Enniscorthy.”

Accommodation comprises: Sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first floor. The house has a mains water supply.

There is a large plot to the rear of the property with stone buildings and the guide price is €55,000.