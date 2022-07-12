Farming for Nature (FFN) has organised a farm walk this weekend, inviting visitors to Clonconnan Biofarm, a 60ac certified organic mixed-livestock enterprise in Co. Tipperary.

FFN ambassador, Sean O’Farrell manages a 20-cow suckler herd as well as pigs, poultry and goats, and aims to enhance the natural heritage on his organic farm.

Sean has been farming since he took over from his father 15 years ago, and describes himself as a heritage enthusiast with a particular interest in soil health.

The farm walk will take place this Saturday (June 16) at 11:00a.m. on the western slopes of the Devil’s Bit Moutains, near Moneygall in north Tipperary.

Paying particular attention to biodiversity on his farm, the organic farmer continuously plants native trees, and includes ponds for wildlife and pollinator strips for his beehives and birdlife.

Sean, who holds a master’s degree in biodiversity and conservation, said he takes those measures, not just for the environment, but also for his own fulfillment and satisfaction. He commented:

“The interest in nature and wildlife came from my consideration of the impact of conventional farming. I am delighted to be farming organically, to me it is really a journey of learning.”

Ensuring sufficient nutrient levels in the soil is vital to the organic farmer, who is particularly curious about the interconnectivity between the above-ground and below-ground biodiversity.

Besides keeping bees, producing organic free-range chickens and organic beef, Sean also grows vegetables and soft fruits. He added that manure is being recycled on the farm, therefore all animals contribute to nurturing the soil.

Sean, who has been a FFN ambassador since 2018, also runs education programmes for primary and secondary schools, and opens his farm as an eco-tourist visitor site.

He said the mission of Clonconnan Biofarm is to engage visitors in activities that inform about soil health, animals and plants, and to create a greater connection with wildlife, habitats and species.

Sean commented:

“My ambition is to share my knowledge and passion for working with nature in organic food production, and to enhance the nature value of the farm for future generations.”

A wide range of FFN ambassadors are set to host farm walks this year, covering different farming systems including tillage, dairy, mixed-livestock and high-nature value farming.