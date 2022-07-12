One of the stands at the Teagasc Ballyhaise open day this week which may draw farmers’ attention discusses how the economic breeding index (EBI) has worked in the Border, Midlands and Western (BMW) region.

EBI has been used on Irish dairy farms for over 20 years, with great success.

The main attraction of EBI to farmers is the increased profitability that can be achieved and increased fertility performance.

BMW region

Teagasc dairy specialist, James Dunne spoke to Agriland about some of the research that was conducted into EBI in the BMW region.

The research looked at herd performance in the BMW region based on the change in herd EBI between the years 2017 and 2021.

Three categories of herds were formed:

Herds that were categorised as average for EBI in 2017 and remained in the average EBI category in 2021 (AVG–>AVG);

Herds that were in the top 20% for EBI in 2017 and remained in the top 20% on EBI in 2021 (TOP–>TOP);

Herds that were average for herd EBI in 2017 but moved into the top 20% for EBI in 2021 (AVG–>TOP).

EBI

James Dunne outlined that the average EBI of the AVG–>AVG and TOP–>TOP groups increased by €45 between 2017 and 2021, while that of the AVG–>TOP increased by €77.

He noted that milk solids/lactation increased by 9% and 10% for the AVG–>AVG and TOP–>TOP groups respectively, while that of the AVG–>TOP increased by 15%.

James also noted that the mean milk solids yield/lactation of the two TOP groups in 2021 was between 7% and 11% higher than the AVG group in 2021.

Further analysis was also conducted using e-profit monitor data from 262 farms in the catchment from the year’s 2018-2021 relating herd EBI to profit/lactation.

It determined that for each €1 increase in herd EBI, it increased the potential profit/lactation by €1.79.

James noted this as being in line with national figures outside of the BMW region.

This means the AVG–>TOP herds, which increased their herds’ EBI by €77 over the period 2017-2021, increased the profit/lactation/cow by €137.80.

Based on an average herd size of 89 cows, this means a potential increase in profits of €12,264/year.

During the upcoming open day at Ballyhaise, James will outline how AVG–>TOP achieved these improvements and how other dairy farmers can also achieve this.

The open day takes place on Wednesday, July 13.