The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association is set to hold its 59th annual show and sale next Saturday (August 13) at Borris Mart in Co. Carlow.

The sale of ewe lambs will start at 11:00a.m and will be closely followed by the sale of ewe hoggets at 1:00p.m. The sale of the two and three-year-old ewes will commence directly after this.

The show and sale will encompass over 2,000 sheep, and includes:

1,250 hoggets;

700 ewe lambs; and

100 two and three-year-old ewes.

Two further sales will be held later in August and in early September.

Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association 58th show and sale

Last year’s first sale saw record prices, with €450 for hogget ewes and €240 for ewe lambs achieved.

Other impressive prices of €305-390/head were seen for other prize-winning hogget ewes on the day.

According to the association, customers from the four corners of Ireland almost cleared a yard full of “top-quality stock”.

The general run of prices for hogget ewes on the day ranged from €190-290/head, with the majority selling for €190-250/head.