Borris Ewe Breeders are on cloud nine after a record-breaking sale which saw prices hit €450 for hogget ewes and €240 for ewe lambs.

According to the association, customers from the four corners of Ireland almost cleared a yard full of top-quality stock.

And best of all, the rain stayed away until auctioneer John Maher sold the last pen of ewes. Borris Ewe Breeders’ sale on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Ewe lambs

Starting with the ewe lambs, overall the trade was lively with prices ranging from €100/head up to €240/head, with the majority selling from €100/head up to €150/head.

Ewe lamb prize winners:

1st: Sean Ryan, his ewe lambs weighing 44kg went on to sell for €170/head;

2nd: Jim Lennon, his ewe lambs weighing 49kg went on to sell for €185/head;

3rd: Padraig Joyce, his ewe lambs weighing 52kg went on to sell for €192/head;

4th: Michael Kealy, his ewe lambs weighing 42.5kg went on to sell for €170/head;

5th: Walter Cummins, his ewe lambs weighing 46.5kg went on to sell for a top price €240/head.

Sean Ryan standing beside his prizewinning ewe lambs that sold for €170/head

Coming in second place, these ewe lambs bred by Jim Lennon sold for €185/head

While in third place, these ewe lambs bred by Padriag Joyce sold for €192/head

Hogget ewes

Hogget ewes took the headlines, with prices on the day reaching a record €450/head. These hogget ewes were bred by Tomàs McCarthy.

Other impressive prices of €305/head up to €390/head were seen for other prizewinning hogget ewes on the day.

However, the general run of prices for hogget ewes on the day ranged from €190/head up to €290/head, with the majority selling for €190-250/head.

Hogget ewe prizewinners:

1st: Tomàs McCarthy sold his prizewinning hogget for €450/head;

2nd: Jim McCarthy sold his hoggets for €390/head;

3rd: Martin Hayden went on to sell his hoggets for €305/head;

4th: Larry Farrell sold his hoggets for €285/head;

5th: Remmi Dalton let his hoggets go for €320/head.

These hogget ewes bred by Tomàs McCarthy sold for a top price of €450/head

Coming in second place, these hogget ewes bred by Jim McCarthy sold for €390/head

These hogget ewes sold for €305/head. Bred by Martin Hayden, these came in third place

2 and 3-year-old ewes

Moving onto the mature ewes, two and three-year-old ewes traded from €170/head up to €215/head. Niamh Hennesy took first prize for her ewes that sold for €170/head, with Tommy Kinsella coming in second and selling his ewes for €215/head.