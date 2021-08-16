Kerry Group has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for July, announcing a price boost for suppliers.

In a short statement this afternoon (Monday, August 16), a spokesperson for the group said:

“Our Kerry Group milk price for July milk supplies is 36c/L including VAT at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

This translates to 39.44c/L including VAT at EU standard constituents 3.40% protein and 4.20% butterfat, the spokesperson said, adding:

“This includes, in line with our Kerry Group milk contract commitment, an additional 1c/L including VAT on all milk supplied in July 2021 (excluding milk supplied under fixed-price contracts).

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for July, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 39c/L, the group representative said.

Last week, Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies announced their milk prices for July, with both deciding to hold their respective prices.

On Friday (August 13), Glanbia said it will pay its member milk suppliers 35.6c/L including VAT for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Advertisement

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for July of 35.18c/L including VAT for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the June base price, the group notes.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and Co-op Share of GI Profit payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, it is added.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, a spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said:

“The Board of Lakeland Dairies has held the co-operative’s milk price for July.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price for July at 36c/L including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

“In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for July at 29.2p/L.”