Dairygold has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for July – opting to hold its current milk price for last month.

In a short statement this afternoon (Monday, August 16), a spokesperson for the southern co-op said:

“Dairygold has maintained the July quoted milk price at 35.75c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

“This milk price equates to an average July farm gate milk price of 38.8c/L based on average July milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers,” the cooperative’s representative added.

The quoted milk price for July based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 39.1c/L.

Advertisement

The Dairygold spokesperson commented on market conditions too, stating:

“While European milk supply has slowed down, global markets still remain quite cautious with concerns around demand and the continuing impact of Covid-19.

“As is customary, the Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis,” the representative added.

The southern co-op is the fourth processor so far to announce its milk price for July, following announcements from Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia and Kerry Group.

Following price announcements form Lakeland and Glanbia on Friday (August 13), Kerry Group revealed its price for July earlier today.