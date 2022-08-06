The Tubbercurry old fair day festival returns for its 35th year today (Saturday, August 6) and runs to the highlight of the festival – the old fair day – on Wednesday (August 10).

The Co. Sligo festival gives people the chance to relive old fair days, experiencing the sights, sounds and smells of fair days gone by.

A number of enterprising people in Tubbercurry decided that the tradition of the fair day, which has lasted for at least 220 years, could not be let die altogether and thus decided to build a fair.

The fair’s history

The first reference to established fair days in Tubbercurry dates from a ‘patent’ granted in 1750 to James Napier for the holding of two fairs, one on May 11, and the second on November 18, according to the organising committee.

Over the years, the number of fairs increased. In 1837, seven fairs were held between February and November, together with a market every Monday.

By 1880, a fair was held every month. It was normal for poultry and smaller animals such as bonhams and calves to be sold at the Monday market, which was a much more modest trading occasion than the fair day.

The fair days of the early years were occasions when only the gentry were in a position to buy and sell, according to the committee.

The general population was mostly just there to serve the masters. However, they did use the fair as a festive occasion, an opportunity to meet friends and relations, to arrange marriages and to become acquainted with the latest gossip or political developments.

Political movements used the fair-day gatherings to whip up support for their policies, and this was particularly true of the ‘land leaguers’ during the struggle against landlordism.

When the land question was settled, the fair day took on a much more serious role for the small farmers.

Livestock sales

The livestock sold at the fairs was the only source of income for a lot of people, and thus vital.

Until the arrival of the railway to Tubbercurry in 1895, many of the cattle bought at the fairs was walked by drovers to ports in Sligo and Ballina and occasionally as far as Westport.

Until cattle lorries were invented, the instructions after the bargain and agreements on a sale was ‘up to the station’ a more trustworthy method for each farmer to bet the true value of his animals, rather than be sweet talked by a glib jobber into parting with them for a pittance.

The necessity to control, or attempt to control animal disease, gave the cattle marts an advantage over fairs.

Bringing back tradition

Tony O’Brien has taken on the role of chair for the return of the festival after a Covid-19 enforced break, which celebrates Irish culture and heritage.

“We are delighted to present our 35th festival. The voluntary committee has worked tirelessly trying to organise an event that has something for everyone to enjoy. We have collaborated with local community groups and businesses to introduce new events to our calendar for 2022,” he said.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is Achonry farmers’ market on this morning, with food from: Ireland West Seafare; Fruity Pig Butcher; Reggie’s Fruit and Veg; Pyne’s Preserves; Nuts About Veg; Bia an Domhain; Taylor’s Treats; Eileen’s Kitchen Table; the Market Development Stall and Market Cafe.

There will be lots of heritage and craft-themed activities too.

“We are delighted to welcome back the successful teddy bears’ picnic for its fourth year in the forest walk,” said Tony.

“It will be followed by a golf competition; tractor run; traditional Irish music session on the square with all musicians welcome to join and a spectacular fire act from Rogu to launch our opening night.”

On Sunday, the chair explained, the programme includes square Sundays, a family sports day in Kilcoyne Park and our soccer challenge returns with the Headers Cup.

On Tuesday, the family resource centre is hosting a family fun afternoon and a treasure hunt and on Wednesday, the old fair day takes place.

“We will have an crafts, arts and heritage village; artisan food and bread displays; children’s fun zones; and live demonstrations of spinning, weaving, basket making, thatching, threshing and butter making,” said Michael

“The Sligo and Mayo volunteer centres will be celebrating community groups in the hall, and Ocean FM will be live with its flagship show from an outside broadcast on the square.

“Our ever-popular vintage collection of tractors, cars and machinery grows every year and will take pride of place.

“Our heritage and craft village is complemented with over 100 exhibitors dotted throughout the town and we are delighted to have the hugely popular Declan Nerney and his band provide live music on the fair day.”

Also adding to the festive atmosphere will be live animals; Murray’s funfair; trade stands; and music in the pubs nightly.