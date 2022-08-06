Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday (August 3), with 75 calves on offer at the Co. Wexford-based mart.

During the summer months the calf trade tends to slow down, but in general it has been a good year, with strong beef prices having a role in this.

To get some insight in the current trade, Agriland spoke to Enniscorthy Mart manager Kevin Murphy.

“We had 75 calves on offer in 60 lots, with a stronger trade this week,” he said.

“There were more farmers present looking for the stronger calves.

“The sale was mostly made up of strong or reared calves, but the quality on offer was mixed, with some great reared calves on offer as well as some poorer-quality calves.”

Enniscorthy mart

Continental calves at the sale ranged from €180 for a light Limousin bull calf, up to a top price of €555 for a reared Aubrac-cross bull calf.

The heifer calves sold from €200, to €350 for the stronger-type calves.

Advertisement

Some sample continental calf prices:

A reared Aubrac-cross bull sold for €555;

A reared Limousin-cross bull sold for €445;

A three-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €220;

A four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €300;

A four-week-old Charolais-cross heifer sold for €280.

This reared Limousin-cross bull sold for €445 This reared Aubrac-cross bull sold for €555

The Angus and Hereford calves sold anywhere from €140 for lighter-type calves, up to €450 for a reared Angus-cross bull.

Some sample Hereford and Angus calf prices:

A reared Angus-cross bull made €450;

A reared Angus-cross heifer made €415;

A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €220;

Two three-week-old Angus-cross bulls made €150 each;

A three-week-old Angus-cross heifer made €140.

This Charolais-cross heifer sold for €300 This Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €300

Dairy calves

Friesians, according to Kevin, were scarce on the day.

Commenting on the prices achieved in this section of the sale, Kevin said: “The plainer lots are being bought by the exporters, with light Friesians selling from €50 up to €140.

“The reared Friesians made from €160 up to a top price of €260.”

Some sample Friesian calf prices:

A reared Friesian bull sold for €260;

Six reared Friesian bulls sold for €210;

A five-week-old Friesian bull sold for €255;

Four two-week-old Friesian bulls sold for €70 each.

These six reared Friesian calves made €210 This Friesian bull calf made €255

Commenting on the trade further, Kevin said: “Overall, a big sale for the time of the year and a great trade as exporters compete to fill orders.”