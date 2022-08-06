The South of Ireland Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders held its premier show and sale last week (July 26) at Tullow Livestock Mart, Co. Carlow.

Allen McFadden of the Ashley Flock was given the role of judge on the day, which saw 48 lots for sale by 14 breeders and an 80% clearance achieved.

Record prices were achieved in the ram lamb and the ewe lamb classes, with an Eldron ram lamb selling for €1,100 and a Whitehart ewe lamb selling for €1,000.

The average sale prices for all categories were ahead of last year’s, reflecting the growing interest in Ireland and the high standard on offer, with many of the lots heading to new breeders according to the group.

The highest bid on the day was €1,100 for lot 12, a ram lamb from the Eldron flock of Annora and Peter Whitley from Nobber, Co. Meath.

The supreme champion of the show was lot 22, a ram lamb from the Powerpack flock of Alymer Power from Askeaton, Co. Limerick.

This ram lamb was from Loughbrae Bentley 58U2101519 and a Dunraven ewe and was sold for €900.

The reserve champion was lot 49 from the Whitehart flock of Michael White, from Naul in Co. Dublin, and by Loughan Moss Bruce and a Whitehart Ewe B932025075; lot 49 sold for €1,000.

This ewe lamb of Michael White was also presented with the best opposite sex to the champion.