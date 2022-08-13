The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is set to get underway this Sunday, August 14.

One of the key highlights of the show is the pedigree and commercial beef-breed classes which will see over 1,000 entries compete in their respective classes.

There are over 200 classes in the pedigree cattle section and 28 classes in the commercial beef breed section.

Commercial cattle

The commercial cattle classes have long been a favourite attraction for many of the show’s attendees.

The Commercial Cattle section will operate in two rings to facilitate the 28 classes, carrying an overall prize fund of almost €20,000.

The timetable for the commercial cattle classes is as follows: Class Time Ring Bullock Classes 10:00a.m Ring 8 Calf Breed Classes 10:00a.m Ring 7 FBD Young Stockperson of the Year Senior 11:40a.m Ring 8 FBD Young Stockperson of the Year 12:00p.m Ring 7 Moyvalley Meats €2,000 Commercial Factory Bullock 12:20p.m Rings 7 and 8 Heifer Classes 12:40p.m Ring 8 Dawn Meats €2,000 Factory Heifer Championship 12:50p.m Rings 7 and 8 Calf Weight Classes 1:30p.m Ring 7 KEPAK Beef Factory Animal of the Future 3:30p.m Rings 7 and 8 Senior Championship 4:00p.m Rings 7 and 8 Calf Championship 4:14p.m Rings 7 and 8 Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions Medal Presentation 4:30p.m

All the regular classes will feature in the commercial programme with one of the new elements being the Blonde D’Aquitane Golden Heifer Championship.

There will be two qualifying classes, one for Blonde x heifers up to 450kg and one for heifers up to two-years old on show day.

There will be €400 prizemoney for each of these classes but the heifer chosen as the overall champion of these classes will be purchased by the Blonde D’Aquitaine Society for €3,000 on the day, so owners must be prepared to sell the animal, the show organisers have said.

Pedigree cattle

The pedigree cattle section will have over 200 classes, for no less than 13 different cattle breeds.

At the event, the National Show for the Limousin, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental breed societies will take place.

The timetable for the pedigree cattle classes is as follows: Breed Classes Time Ring FBD National Livestock Show Young Pedigree Stockperson of the Year 2022 10:00a.m Ring 4 Charolais classes 10:00a.m Rings 10 and 11 Hereford Classes 10:00a.m Ring 9 Limousin Classes 10:00a.m Ring 12 Simmental Classes 10:00a.m Ring 13 Beef Shorthorn Classes 10:00a.m Ring 14 Salers classes 10:00a.m Ring 5 Belgian Blue classes 10:00a.m Ring 6 Aubrac classes 10:00a.m Ring 3 Angus classes 10:30a.m Ring 4 Parthenaise Classes 1:00p.m Ring 14 Irish Moiled Cattle classes 1:00p.m Ring 6 Blonde D’Aquitaine 1:00p.m Ring 5

Attendees can find a wide variety in the pedigree section with a range of both conventional breeds and rare breeds.

According to the show’s organisers, there promises to be “keen competition from the top breeders in the country” for the new specially commissioned Gold Medal and the coveted FBD National Livestock Show rosette.

The Salers Society is also hosting its National Calf Championship, with four classes having a €500 prize fund in each class.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates from the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.