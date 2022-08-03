Preparations are well under way for the Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show, which will take place next weekend, according to the show organisers.

The site is currently transformed into a tented village before the show will be officially opened by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, next Sunday, August 14.

FBD National Livestock Show

Dairy

The dairy section hosts a total of 40 classes, including two new ones across three breeds – Holstein Friesian, Jersey and Dairy Shorthorn. The section holds a prize fund of over €21,000.

The classes of note include: Class 51 – €2,500 national Holstein heifer in milk; and class 52 – €2,500 FBD National Livestock Show senior cow in milk, according to the organisers.

Pedigree

The pedigree section – Limousine, Hereford, Simmental and Charolais – will hold their national show on the day. With the aim of encouraging young people to carry on the tradition of showing cattle, there will also be young members’ and handlers’ classes.

Commercial cattle boast five new classes:

Male/female calf class weighing up to 270kg;

Calves other than Belgian Blue-cross (BBX); Limousin-cross (LMX); Charolais-cross (CHX);

Best Angus beef animal;

Factory classes including Dawn Meats; Kepak; Moyvalley Meats; and Liffey Meats;

Young handler classes.

Sheep

The sheep section will include sheep shearing demonstrations; mental health talks by George Graham; and sheep dog demonstrations, the show organisers said.

New breeds – Blue Faced Leicester, Irish Dutch Spotted and Dassenkop – are being accommodated in the section, which has the biggest number of entries on record.

What to see on the day

The Tullamore Show this year will include hundreds of trade stands and a food village, and visitors will hear from many musical acts that are planned throughout the day, including Olivia Douglas.

Events will also include the Irish Pig Society’s all-Ireland championships; poultry competitions; and classes for dogs including obedience classes and a class for the waggiest tail.

The Odlums‘ home baking championships, as well as the junior final of the all-Ireland home cook champion will take place at the new Odlums’ pavilion, which will be launched on the day.

Further things to see will include fashions shows in a dedicated arena; farm safety demonstrations; alpacas and their crias; horticulture; and art and photography, the organisers said.