To celebrate the official launch of the new Odlums’ pavilion at the Tullamore Show this August, chef Adrian Martin and Odlums’ queen of baking, Catherine Leyden will demonstrate their skills to the audience.

Baking demonstrations by Adrian Martin and top tips presented by Catherine Leyden will be part of the launch at 10:00a.m. on Sunday, August 14, at the Tullamore Show.

“So, get a seat early to enjoy and savour the baking and cooking from these great bakers and cooks – there will be lots to test and taste,” according to the organisers.

Odlums, which sponsors almost all of the cookery section, will also run the Odlums’ Home Baking Championships final on the day with qualifiers from shows all around the country.

See below for the schedule of the new Odlums’ pavilion at the Tullamore Show:

11:30a.m. Odlums’ baking demonstration by celebrity chef, Adrian Martin;

12:30p.m. Second baking demonstration by Adrian Martin;

2:00p.m. Cookery demonstration by Adrian Martin and Catherine Leyden’s top tips;

3:00p.m. Catherine Leyden presents the winners of the Odlums’ All-Ireland Home Baking Championship and Odlums’ youth final;

4:00p.m. Maria Harte of @the.cook.book.club shows how to whip up tasty oven bakes for lunch or dinner.

This year, the Tullamore Show will be hosting the junior final of the all-Ireland home cook campion for the 6th year, showcasing some of Ireland’s most talented secondary school student cooks.

The winner of the junior final will be rewarded with a one-week stay and cookery course at the Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Ireland’s AM chef, Joe Shannon will also host and participate in cooking demonstrations. The cooking facility for the junior final is sponsored by Kitchen Aid and Normende smart living.

Tullamore Show

Entries for the fast-approaching FBD National Livestock show on Sunday, August 14 surpassed all records in most areas, according to the Tullamore Show.

“The greenfield site is beginning to be transformed into a tented village with marquees going up and trackway being laid. The tying areas for all the hundreds of livestock are being set up, so work is in full swing,” the organisers said.