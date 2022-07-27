The Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland held its elite sale at Tullamore Mart on Friday (July 22).

It’s a day that will remembered for years to come the society said, with prices topping €3,400.

Achieving this price was ‘He’s The One’, the champion ram lamb and overall champion from the Hillswood flock of Tom and Thomas Kenny who set a new Irish record price with the sale of their ram.

It didn’t stop there for the Hillswood flock, as their shearling ram was awarded the shearling ram and reserve champion on the day too.

The society said that it was no surprise that both sale averages and clearance rates would be high as a “fantastic standard” of sheep was put forward in all three classes.

The judge on the day was John Harbinson from the Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

John had a very difficult task as 14 rams were presented in both the lamb and shearling ram classes, with all sheep of a very high standard. The shearling ewe class did not disappoint either and almost saw a full clearance in the later sale.

Other prices of interest included Sean and Ryan Cuddy’s second-placed ram lamb, lot 37, that sold for €1,060. Dermot Goss sold lot 30, Hillview Hercules, for €1,000.

Stephanie and Hugh O’Connor’s second place shearling ram, lot 10, sold for €920. Reserve champion, lot 22, sold for €900.

Eddie and Jillian McCarthy sold lot 26, Awbey Hup and Over, for €800. Champion female, lot 44, Ballinakill Gobinet from John and Dudley Maher sold for €700.