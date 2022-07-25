The Irish Charollais Sheep Society is set to hold its premier show and sale this weekend.

The show and sale is set for a new venue this year – Blessington Mart in Co. Wicklow.

The show is taking place this Friday, July 29 at 5:00p.m, with the sale taking place the following day, Saturday, July 30 at 11:00a.m.

150 rams are set to be offered up at the sale, with 50 females also being offered on the day.

Last year’s sale tops €9,000

Last year’s Irish Charollais Sheep Society’s premier sale broke all records, with prices hitting a new high of €9,000.

This price was achieved by a hogget ram bred by Gerry and Dympna Grogan.

This price surpassed the previous record of €7,500 which was secured by a ram that was the progeny of David Argue’s flock in 2020.

The second highest price on the day was for a ram lamb from Sinead and Eoin Brophy.

The Brophy’s Kellistown flock in Co. Carlow, secured €5,000 for a January-born son of Oakchuch Utopia.

Across the board there was a positive trade seen, with 30 rams and five females hitting four-figure sums, according to the society.

The average price for hogget rams was €1,282. Ram lambs on the day averaged €995 at the sale.

The average price for hogget ewes was €1,100 and finally, the average price for ewe lambs was €670.