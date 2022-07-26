Teagasc is confirming that Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) was noted as a threat to winter barley crops as far back as the early spring of this year.

Wexford-based John Pettit explained: “The writing was on the wall for affected crops at a pretty early stage. And yields were very disappointing in those scenarios.

“Other things that kick-in include the fact that winter barley is normally sown in a graveyard slot; in other words after winter wheat.

“So take-all will be an issue in this context. We also had a very mild autumn last year. So a high degree of primary take-all infection would have been expected.

“Another issue coming into play is the fact that a number of growers decided to cut back on fertiliser application rates,” Pettit added.

“This would have included N [nitrogen], P [phosphate] and K [potash]. It’s now evident that these growers have suffered for it.”

BYDV and barley yields

According to Pettit, winter barley yields in 2022 were also linked to sowing dates.

“Smaller growers who cut back on fertiliser application rates seem to be taking the biggest yield hits at the present time,” he explained.

“In contrast, the larger, more committed growers, who include barley as part of a strategic rotation, would have a stronger grasp of the role played by soil fertility in delivering final yields.

“As a result, they would not have cut back on phosphate and potash applications to any great extent, despite the price of fertiliser. And they have been rewarded for the approach that was taken.”

Pettit was joined by Tipperary-based colleague, Conor Kavanagh, on the most recent edition of the Tillage Edge podcast.

The Thurles-based tillage specialist confirmed that up to 40% of the winter oat crop had now been harvested in his catchment area.

“Crops are performing quite well. There is not the same variation in yield with oats, as has been the case with winter barley,” he said.

“Crops are coming in at between 3t and 4t/ac with the average in the region of 3.7t.

“Bushel weights are in the range 49-52kph [kg/hl], which would be about average for the county.

“Approximately 10% of the oilseed rape acreage has been cut in the county. So far, yields have been quite promising.

“They are coming in at between 1.8-2.3t/ac. Moisture contents are in the range 9% to 12%. It is expected that a significant area of rape will be cut over the coming days.”