People Before Profit (PBP) has slammed calls from some politicians for a lower emissions reduction target for the agriculture sector.

The party’s climate spokesperson, Brid Smith labelled the demand as a “slap in the face” to the climate movement.

The TD claimed that “the orchestrated campaign” is not for ordinary farmers but for “the big agri interests” whom she said have profited enormously from “the current unsustainable model of an export driven dairy and beef sector”.

“This farcical intervention of multiple Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and independent TDs demanding lower cuts and pretending to defend ordinary farmers is an insult to the climate movement and farmers.

“We have seen with the Beef Plan Movement and the constant loss of family farms for years that this model is not in the interests of those farmers; it’s only of benefit to a small minority and crucially to the big firms like Anglo Beef, Glanbia, Dawn Meats and others.

“That is who this campaign is been waged on behalf of,” she claimed.

Deputy Smith called on all opposition parties, including Sinn Fein, to unite around a demand to reduce the national cattle herd and to support affected farmers for a just transition.

A group of rural Fine Gael politicians yesterday (Monday, July 25) issued a joint statement claiming that “finger-pointing” on emissions risks damaging Ireland’s reputation as one of the world’s most sustainable food producers.

TDs John Paul Phelan, David Stanton, Charlie Flanagan, Paul Kehoe and senators John Cummins and Garret Ahearn said that other sectors of our economy are producing higher emissions.

“Yet the prevailing narrative being taken by many commentators in the media, environmental NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and others is that culling animals is the only way to save the planet.

“The false narrative so common in the Irish debate on climate change places all the blame on both farmers and rural dwellers, this is just not accurate,” they said.

Negotiations are continuing between the government parties in an effort to sign off on the various sectoral emissions ceilings as part of Ireland’s carbon budgets, which were approved back in April.

The proposed target for agriculture will involve an emissions cut of 22-30%, relative to 2018 levels.

The coalition leaders are due to meet this evening to discuss the sectoral targets, however it remains unclear if agreement will be reached ahead of tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, which will be the last before the summer recess.