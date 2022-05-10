After two years of cancelled shows as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show 2022 has been officially launched.

The launch took place yesterday (Monday, May 9) at the Lisnagree Farm, owned by Jim and Catherine Geoghegan, Streamstown, Co Westmeath. The Geoghegan family are described as “loyal exhibitors” of the show where they have showcased their Charolais cattle herd.

The launch was attended by show personnel and representatives of FBD, which has announced its renewed title sponsorship of the National Livestock Show.

“It’s been a long spell with no shows and people are eager to showcase their wares, whether its prize livestock, baking, crafts, trade stands and many more.

“The Tullamore Show is always a great family day out with something of interest for everyone. We look forward to welcoming all urban and rural dwellers to enjoy the diverse attractions and entertainment on August 14,” said Joseph Molloy, chairperson of the Tullamore Show.

Molloy also welcomed FBD back as sponsors of show, saying it continued a “strong and successful alliance”.

This year’s show takes place on Sunday, August 14, at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Co. Offaly.

The FBD National Livestock Show will feature classes in dairy, pedigree and commercial cattle, with a total prize fund of €175,000.

The livestock show will also see three new breeds of sheep take part for the first time – blue Texel, dassenkop and spotted Dutch.

The show will also see pigs added to the programme, including the All-Ireland ‘Pig of the Year’ competition.

The programme offers competitions in equestrian, poultry, home industries and inventions.

Entries can now be made online, the details of which can be found on the show website.

Commenting on FBD’s involvement, John Cahalan, the business’ chief commercial officer, said: “We are extremely proud to be the sponsor of the National Livestock Show at Tullamore Show and are delighted to be working with the Tullamore Show committee again this year.

“On behalf of FBD, I wish everybody involved in organising the Tullamore Show, as well as the competitors, exhibitors, and attendees all the very best from the team at FBD Insurance. FBD is proud to be associated with this outstanding show,” Cahalan added.

The roughly 700 trade spaces are “filling up fast”, the show organisers said.

Any business wishing to take part must apply by Friday of next week (May 20).

All information relating to trade stand applications, together with the full application process, is available on the show website.