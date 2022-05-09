This week’s episode of Farmland, which will be broadcast tomorrow (Tuesday, May 10) hears from an industry stakeholder with advice for beef finishers on feeding concentrates and availing of current beef prices, as well as discussing the latest issues that natura and hill farmers are currently facing.

In the programme, which will go live tomorrow at 7:00p.m, Willie Boland from Liffey Meals speaks to Agriland’s technical beef specialist, Breifne O’Brien about the meal markets and how farmers finishing cattle can make the most out of their supplies.

He will share advice on taking advantage of the current beef price, by feeding cattle that are near finishing with concentrates and examines the margin over feed costs.

He will also talk about the strong beef markets, referring to the high weekly throughput numbers that factories are currently experiencing.

In terms of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Boland will also discuss the impact this has had and outlines the current volatility of the meal markets in relation to supply chain issues and increasing prices. Willie Boland from Liffey Meals

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) recently called for the state to provide farmer members with a baseline payment to recognise and alleviate the burden of farming designated land.

In the latest episode of Farmland, Vincent Roddy, INHFA president will explain that land under designations is becoming severely devalued, and how this affects the farmers who want to sell or borrow on the strength of it.

He will outline the organisation’s call for a fund to be established, that would offset the devaluation by topping up the purchase price to the value of comparable land in the area.

Roddy will also outline the INHFA’s concerns in relation to the EU’s Biodiversity Strategy.

The latest episode and podcast of Farmland will go live tomorrow on Agriland platform. All episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform, agriland.ie and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms.

Farmland Extra – the podcast, is also available on all major podcast platforms.

All episodes of Farmland can be viewed by clicking here.