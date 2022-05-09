Most beef processors have started the week with factory prices at the same level as last week, but are admitting that “there may be a few cent/kg more to be got on choice lots”.

The reality is there is more to be obtained for most, if not all finished types of cattle, as demand for all types of beef, in particular manufacturing beef, continues on a positive trajectory.

Mart prices for beef cattle have continued to strengthen over the weekend, with dry cow prices increasing as a result of the presence of buyers from Northern Ireland and strong online activity from factory agents.

In-spec cattle prices have continued to strengthen at marts across the country over the weekend also, with this trend particularly visible in the demand for Angus heifers and steers.

One mart recorded an impressive €3.15/kg paid for a grouping of Angus store heifers bred off dairy cows, and continental bullocks making as high as €3.63/kg for a 650kg Limousin bullock.

Processors are well aware of these trends and will have told most factory agents to negotiate on price and come to an agreement before leaving groups of cattle behind them.

Price breakdown

For heifers this week, €5.10/kg on the grid remains the top offer, with most processors putting forward a quote of €5.00/kg on the grid.

For steers, €4.95-€5.00 on the grid is what most factories are quoting for bullocks this week.

Any quotes below these are cutting no ice with beef finishers and cattle are moving at these prices (and higher in some cases) with a few conditions thrown in to favour the farmer.

There seems to be a lot of variation in cow price this week. The consensus with many farmers who have a few well-finished cows to sell is that the mart is the place to go, unless the factory agent can put forward a more appealing price.

Well finished, heavy P-grade cows with a carcass weights of 270kg or over are making as high as €4.55-€4.60/kg.

Good O-grade cows are making from €4.65-€4.70/kg, with good R-grade cows making €4.85-€4.90/kg and top-end U-grade cows managing to secure €5/kg and over this week.

Many processors are putting forward quotes well below this for cows but the reality is factories can, and will pay more money.

Factories have plenty of jobs for lighter, plain-type cows with not as much flesh, also but mart demand for store cows could make the mart a better sale destination.

Regarding under-24-month bulls, a flat price of €5/kg is on offer for U-grade bulls, with €4.90 for R-grade bulls, €4.80 for O-grades and €4.70 for P-grade bulls.

Again, farmers have plenty of scope to bargain in the bull category this week where they have well-finished bulls on offer.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.95/kg on the grid.