Spring lamb prices are moving in a positive direction this week with prices improving by 10c/kg on last week.

Tight supplies of lambs up to now are forcing factories hands it seems with some moving base prices on this week by 10c/kg, while others are offering 10c/kg more at the top end of the market to tie down supplies.

The ‘first blast of spring lambs appear to be drying up’ one procurement manager said, with a ‘wait and see’ approach now being implemented in the meantime to see what supplies are going to be like.

Some meat processing plants are holding at an all in quote, including quality assurance (QA) bonuses, of €8.00/kg for spring lambs similar to the last few weeks, except for Kildare Chilling who has increased its base price for spring lambs by 10c/kg to now stand at €8.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

Despite other factories holding base prices, they are still paying that bit more to secure supplies with €8.30/kg now more freely available than before and reportedly more in some instances; however, many lambs are still moving at €8.00-8.20/kg.

Furthermore, most factories have now moved to paying up to 20.5kg carcass weight for spring lambs.

Quotes for hoggets remain unchanged from last week with base prices ranging from €6.80/kg to €7.10/kg.

Top prices for hoggets continue to range from €7.30-7.40/kg, with some securing deals 5-10c/kg above this level.

Deductions in prices for heavy hoggets remain in place by factories for hoggets killing out over 25kg.

Base prices for ewes remain unchanged, ranging from €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg. Top reported prices for ewes are ranging from €4.00-4.20/kg.