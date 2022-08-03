69,403 farmers have applied for the Fodder Support Scheme, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed to Agriland.

The deadline for applications for the €56 million scheme was midnight on Tuesday, August 2.

The DAFM previously told Agriland that up to 9:00a.m on July 22, 38,737 farmers had applied for the support.

This means that over 30,000 farmers applied for the scheme between that date and the deadline.

By the closing date, Galway was the county with the highest number of applications at 7,096, followed by Mayo on 6,434 and Cork with 5,733.

Dublin, Louth and Carlow were the counties with the lowest number of applicants.

The following table provides a county-by-county breakdown of applications for the Fodder Support Scheme made to the department:

CountyNumber of applications
Carlow974
Cavan3,009
Clare4,021
Cork5,733
Donegal3,926
Dublin231
Galway7,096
Kerry3,485
Kildare1,011
Kilkenny1,645
Laois1,656
Leitrim2,314
Limerick2,477
Longford1,844
Louth708
Mayo6,434
Meath 2,035
Monaghan2,645
Offaly1,806
Roscommon4,335
Sligo2,475
Tipperary3,480
Waterford1,014
Westmeath2,038
Wexford1,973
Wicklow1,038
TOTAL69,403
Source: DAFM

Launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, the scheme aims to incentivise farmers to grow more silage and/or hay ahead of next winter and spring to avoid a fodder crisis.

The measure is part of the government response to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on agricultural input costs.

The payment rate will be up to €100/ha, up to a maximum of 10ha, those payments are expected to begin issuing in late November.

Farmers who apply for the scheme will be asked to confirm and agree to cut and conserve silage and or hay by September 5, 2022.

At least 5% of participants in the scheme will be selected for inspection by the department, with a further 3% subject to administrative checks.

