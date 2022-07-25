Almost 39,000 farmers have now applied for the Fodder Support Scheme, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

The deadline for farmers to apply for the €56 million scheme is now just over a week away – applications must be made through the Exceptional Aid System on the agfood website by Tuesday, August 2.

Launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, the scheme aims to incentivise farmers to grow more silage and/or hay ahead of next winter and spring to avoid a fodder crisis.

The measure is part of the government response to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on agricultural input costs.

The payment rate will be up to €100/ha, up to a maximum of 10ha, those payments are expected to begin issuing in late November.

The DAFM said that up to 9:00a.m on July 22, 38,737 farmers applied for the support.

Galway is currently the county with the highest number of applications at 4,086, followed by Mayo on 3,417 and Cork with 3,168.

Dublin, Louth and Carlow have the lowest number of applicants.

The following table provides a county-by-county breakdown of current applications made to the department:

CountyTotal Applications
Carlow494
Cavan1,732
Clare2,126
Cork3,168
Donegal1,770
Dublin101
Galway4,086
Kerry1,640
Kildare630
Kilkenny1,066
Laois1,088
Leitrim1,142
Limerick1,307
Longford1,157
Louth411
Mayo3,417
Meath1,181
Monaghan1,414
Offaly1,024
Roscommon2,922
Sligo1,412
Tipperary2,108
Waterford623
Westmeath1,126
Wexford1,016
Wicklow576
TOTAL38,737
Source: DAFM

Farmers who apply for the scheme will be asked to confirm and agree to cut and conserve silage and or hay by September 5, 2022.

Applicants must declare the total number of hectares of grassland they intend to cut for fodder this year.

Only grassland parcels are eligible for inclusion, tillage land is not eligible to receive support under this scheme.

The department noted that at least 5% of participants in the scheme will be selected for inspection with a further 3% subject to administrative checks.

