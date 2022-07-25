Met Éireann has said that there will be mainly dry conditions this week as high pressure builds across the country.

However, the national forecaster said that rain is due on Friday (July 29) and over the weekend as low pressure returns.

It will be cloudy and breezy this morning (Monday, July 25) with scattered showers across the country.

During the afternoon and evening, it will become largely dry as those showers become isolated with some sunny spells developing in parts.

The moderate to fresh northwest winds will ease as the day progresses, temperatures are set to range from 15° in the northwest to 20° in the southeast.

Overnight, the temperatures will fall back to between 7° and 11° with long clear spells and the odd showers along the west coast. Northwest or variable breezes will be light.

On Tuesday, it will be mainly dry with cloud and sunny spells; there is a chance of some isolated showers too.

Met Éireann said that daytime temperatures are expected to hit 15° to 18° and northerly breezes will be light.

It will be mainly dry on Tuesday night with light variable breezes and lowest temperatures of 8° to 11°.

Cloud will build on Wednesday bringing scattered showers, temperatures will reach 15° to 18° and southerly winds will be light.

On Wednesday night it will be cloudy and largely dry with temperatures of 9° to 11°.

It will be dry in most parts on Thursday with a mixture of cloud, sunshine and showers for some areas. Winds will be light and the mercury will climb to 15° to 20°.

Following a mainly dry start, rain will move in from the Atlantic during Friday. Temperatures will reach as high as 22° in moderate southerly winds.

Met Éireann said that outbreaks of rain are expected to continue over the weekend.