Tributes have been paid following the passing of the well-known Co. Antrim-based Limousin cattle breeder, Ian Davidson.

The British Limousin Cattle Society expressed its condolences on a post shared on Facebook today (Wednesday, August 3).

Ian was described by the society as “a strong supporter of the Limousin breed”.

The post said: “With much sadness, members are informed of the passing of Ian Davidson of the Ballyrickard herd, Larne, Northern Ireland.”

The society praised the late Ian Davidson for his work in promoting and improving the breed, as well has his keen interest in helping new Limousin breeders to become established and successful. The late Ian Davidson. Image source: British Limousin Cattle Society

The society’s statement said: “Ian was a strong supporter of the Limousin breed. In particular, he loved sourcing and trying out new and old bloodlines which resulted in multiple show winners, sale leaders and herd competition awards over the years.

“He was actively involved with young breeders, taking great pleasure in helping new breeders on their way, and had many friendships across the British founded in Limousins.”

A number of additional tributes were paid to the Co. Antrim man, from across Ireland and the UK. One described him as “a lovely person who always had time to talk at a sale or show”.

Ian’s remains will leave his home on Saturday (August 6) at 11:00a.m, to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Ballygowan for an 11.30a.m Requiem Mass. His funeral afterwards is at Roselawn Crematorium at 2.00p.m.

Only family flowers are requested, but donations in lieu are invited if desired to the Cystic Fibrosis Unit, City Hospital/RVH Belfast and Transplant Centre, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle c/o (cheques payable to) E W Ramsey & Son, 5 Upper Main Street, Larne BT40 1SY.

The society extended its sincere condolences are extended to Ian’s parents, Ian and Ellen, his sister Seaneen, partner Karen and to all wider family and friends.