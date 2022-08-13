The Big Boy Ram Sale last Friday (August 6) saw prices exceed last year’s top price, with a Co. Cavan breeder coming out on top with his Charollais ram lamb.

After taking the top price at the Irish Charollais Sheep Society sale a few days earlier, David Argue once again took the top price at the Big Boy Ram Sale, with his ram lamb, going for €2,000.

The ram lamb, lot 13, is a full brother to the ram lamb that sold for €8,000 at Blessington Mart a few days prior. Video source: LSL Auctions

David’s pen of seven went on to average €1,370.

Another Cavan breeder, James Dunne, had a good day out too, with a Loosebeare Chief son, lot 78, taking the second top-price of the day at €1,840.

His pen of Texels averaged €1,420.

Advertisement

Video source: LSL Auctions

However, the Cavan men were not the only people present who had a good day.

Chief organiser of the sale, Stuart Dorran, said to Agriland: “It was a a very successful sale with prices, both top and averages, breaking that of what was seen at last year’s sale.

“144 rams were presented for sale on the day, with 25 going unsold, which represented a 82.63% clearance [119 sold], up on the 63% clearance rate seen at last year’s sale.”

Breed top prices and averages:

Belclare: €660 Tim Keady lot 35. Average €560;

Beltex: €780 David Argue lot 41. Average €730;

Charollais: €2,000 David Argue lots 10 and 13. Average €881.67;

Suffolk: €780 J&S Dorran lot 57. Average €633.85;

Texel: €1,840 James Dunne lot 78. Average €983;

NCC: €480 Mark Noble lot 95. Average €480;

Aber: €1,020 James Dunne lot 100. Average €692.73;

Routex: €420 Philip Townsend lot 112. Average €420;

Roubex: €900 Eddie Lynch lot 122. Average €668;

Suftex: €820 M&M Jennings lot 130. Average €676.67;

Chartex: €1,120 Stuart Dorran lot 139. Average €775.56;

Charbex: €1,300 David Argue lot 152. Average 553.85.

“On behalf of the vendors at the Big Boy Ram Sale we would like to thank all who attended the sale on Friday,” added Stuart.

“To those who made a purchase, once again thank you and best of luck with your purchase.”