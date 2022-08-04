A Co. Cavan-based breeder stole the show at the Irish Charollais Sheep Society’s premier show and sale last weekend.

The two-day event kicked off on Friday (July 29) with the show, followed by the sale the next day on Saturday (July 30).

It is not the first time that Cavan breeder David Argue has made headlines, as he topped the society’s 30th anniversary sale in 2020 with his ram lamb, Rockdale Vespasian, that sold for €7,500, breaking the previous record of €5,500.

At this year’s sale, David achieved the highest price of the day of €8,000.

Advertisement

Hitting €8,000 was his January-born ram lamb, lot 216, Rockdale Aladdin. Lot 216 was sired by Iskeymeadow Whiskey Mick, who was purchased last year in Northern Ireland for £3,400, and has the dam Bawnard.

This ram lamb drew plenty of interest on the day before finding a new address in Co. Limerick with Michael and Alymer Power. Source: MartEye

David said that this ram lamb had great shoulders and top with a hard handling end. His half brothers had previously sold for €2,000 and €2,400 respectively.

At the premier sale, David also had three other ram lambs all sired by Iskeymeadow Whiskey Mick and along with Rockdale Aladdin together averaged €3,525.