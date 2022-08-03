The European Commission has today (Wednesday, August 3) published guidelines to help member states to apply the rules on the safe reuse of treated urban wastewater for agricultural irrigation.

Current pressures on water bodies could be eased through the reuse of water in the agriculture industry, while also enhancing the EU’s ability to adapt to climate change, according to the commission.

Reusing water from urban wastewater treatment plants can become essential to ensure a safe source of water, as several member states are increasingly suffering from droughts, the commission said.

Commissioner for the Environment, Fisheries and Oceans, Virginijus Sinkevičius said freshwater resources are scarce and increasingly under pressure. He added:

“In times of unprecedented temperature peaks, we need to stop wasting water and use this resource more efficiently to adapt to the changing climate, and ensure the security and sustainability of our agricultural supply.”

The guidelines are complemented by several practical examples to facilitate the application of the rules. Advice provided can secure the safe circulation of food products grown with reclaimed water, the commissioner added.

Water Reuse Regulation

The regulation on minimum requirements for water reuse sets out the minimum water quality; risk management; and monitoring requirements to address potential health and environmental risks.

The regulation will be applicable from June 2023, with the aim of facilitating the reuse of treated urban wastewater in agricultural irrigation, according to the commission.

However, the regulation also foresees the possibility for member states to introduce this practice at a later stage, while taking into account climate change projections and national strategies, the commission said.

EU water goals

In line with the European Green Deal, reusing water can limit abstractions from surface waters and groundwater through the multiple uses of water within the urban water cycle, according to the commission.

Reusing water could also contribute to the Farm to Fork Strategy’s goal of reducing the environmental footprint of the EU food system, and strengthen its resilience by providing a more reliable water resource for irrigation.

The wider use of treated wastewater has been outlined as a way to enhance the EU’s ability to respond to the increasing pressures on water resources, in both the Circular Economy Action Plan and the EU Climate Adaptation Strategy.