This Friday (August 5) will see the Big Boy Ram Sale return to the Showgrounds in Carrick-On-Shannon for the fifth year running.

The ever-growing ram sale – which kicks off at 6:00p.m – is set to see 155 rams on offer, consisting of both purebreds and hybrids made up of shearling and ram lambs.

Up to 13 breeds will be on offer on the evening, with rams from breeders who have made headlines at recent society sales, including Belclare, Beltex and Charollais.

Breeds on offer will include:

Charollais;

Belclare;

Beltex;

Suffolk;

Texel;

North County Cheviot.

Aber;

Chartex;

Charbex;

Chevbex;

Routex;

Roubex;

Suftex

Chief organiser of the Big Boy Ram Sale, Stuart Dorran told Agriland that all rams will be presented naturally, with no dying, trimming or carding carried out.

Those interested must register to bid with the Midland and Western Livestock Society for a chance to go home with a new ram(s) for the upcoming breeding season.

Last year’s sale

Last year, Co. Cavan native James Dunne topped the sale with his Texel ram lamb sired by Loosebeare Chief, that sold for €1,900.

The next best price overall on the day was achieved, jointly, by a Suffolk ram bred by Stuart Dorran and a Charbex ram bred by Hugh Connor, that both sold for €1,260.

The top-priced Suffolk ram lamb was bred by Liam Higgins and sold for €1,020.