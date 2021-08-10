Texel ram lamb selling for €1,900 at the Big Boy Ram Sale on Friday, July 30. Source LSL Auctions

Last year’s top price at the Big Boy Ram Sale was well and truly smashed on Friday (July 30) at the Showgrounds in Carrick-On-Shannon.

Cavan breeder James Dunne who topped the sale last year at €1,120 once again came out on top this year with a Texel ram lamb that sold for €1,900 – sired by Loosebeare Chief – and purchased by John Foster of the Springhill Flock based in Northern Ireland.

James sold 10 Loosebeare Chief sons at an average of €846. Staying with the Texels, Ben Lynch topped the Texel shearling category at €1,160. James Dunne’s Texel ram that topped the sale at €1,900

The next best price overall on the day was achieved, jointly, by a Suffolk ram bred by Stuart Dorran and a Charbex ram bred by Hugh Connor that both sold for €1,260. While the top-priced Suffolk ram lamb was bred by Liam Higgins, lot 93, that sold for €1,020.

The chief organiser of the sale, Stuart Dorran spoke to Agriland after the conclusion of the sale and said: “The overall sale number was 160 with 101 sold on the day, with an overall clearance rate of 63% achieved.

“The sales clearance between breeds told the story. Increased or the same clearance in the established breeds with other breeds seeing little demand.

“Meanwhile the ewe lambs raffled for Embrace Farm were won by Mark Murray, with a grand total of €675 raised for the cause.”

Other top prices on the day:

The top price Charollais was David Argue – lot 165 that sold for €1,020;

The top price Chartex was Peter Rooney – lot 48 that sold for €900;

The top price Beltex was Hugh Connor – lot 75 that sold for €840;

The top price Suftex was Marie Jennings – lot 24 that sold for €780;

The top price Sufbex was Eric Campbell – lot 9 that sold for €660.