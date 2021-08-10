Two Tipperary TDs have criticised the decision made by An Taisce to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court to prevent the planning permission for the Belview cheese plant in Co. Kilkenny.

Independent TD Michael Lowry and Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne both took aim at An Taisce’s move which was announced yesterday (Monday, August 9).

Deputy Lowry claimed the move is a “misuse of their authority and an abuse of power”, adding: “I object strenuously to what An Taisce is doing.

“The reality of the situation is that farmers in a wide region, including across Tipperary, have invested heavily in order to increase their milk supplies in preparation for this new plant.

“What is now happening is that increased numbers of milk trucks are travelling the country as a result of the larger supply of milk that has to be processed. This goes totally against the aim of reducing damage to the environment,” deputy Lowry claimed.

He described the Glanbia/Royal A-Ware cheese plant proposal as a “progressive and sustainable one” that should be allowed to go ahead as soon as possible.

Continuing, the independent TD highlighted that An Taisce’s objections to date had led to a two-year delay, adding that this latest appeal will “delay the project indefinitely”.

“This would be bad for farmers, bad for rural communities and would hurt Ireland’s reputation internationally as a location for much-needed foreign direct investment,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said that An Taisce is “missing the point” in its decision to seek leave to appeal the judgement on Belview cheese plant, adding:

“I believe that An Taisce’s intention to appeal the judgement on Belview cheese plant ignores the extent to which our farmers are complying with an unprecedented range of environmental demands, with more coming in the future.

“These environmental demands have a purpose – to secure the future of our lands and our watercourses and to actively engage in more sustainable practices.

“An Taisce however, seems to be ignoring these commitments and are failing to recognise the work our farmers are doing on a daily basis, and the investments they are making, to ensure an increasing level of sustainability both now and into the future.

“An Taisce are overlooking the reasons why the development has been given the go-ahead on a number of fronts, and how our farmers are fully aware of the important role they have to play in protecting our environment – and how they are committed to pursuing the goal of increasing sustainability,” deputy Browne concluded.