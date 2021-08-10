The time for action is now – with a “real opportunity” now present to harness renewable energy in homes, farms and businesses, the Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has said.

The federation was responding this morning (Tuesday, August 10) to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released yesterday – which sets out in stark terms the implications of climate change and temperature increases for the planet.

Commenting, the MREF said that the Irish government “has a real opportunity to harness the renewable energy opportunity that every home, farm and business can provide in helping Ireland meet its obligations in responding the climate crisis reality that confronts the planet”.

Every homeowner, business and farmer must be encouraged to install solar PV to generate renewable electricity for their own use and to supply to the grid to reduce carbon emissions, reduce bought-in imported fossil fuels and create widespread ownership and engagement in the climate action around every table in Ireland, the federation maintains.

MREF chairman Pat Smith said that the “repeated delays and broken commitments” in implementing the policy change needed to unlock the renewable energy potential from micro-generation “are all sending all the wrong messages to stakeholders”.

Such barriers noted by the federation include issues from planning exclusions for solar PV to speedy grid access for micro renewables, and delays in supports and excessive bureaucracy in accessing those supports

Smith called on the government to address these issues with the urgency that the climate crisis demands, adding:

“If our government accepts the findings of the intergovernmental panel’s report then there is no more time to lose.

“We have no shortage of reports, requests for consultation and policy documents.

“What we now need is meaningful action and accessible policies and supports to encourage those who can to take action to do so now,” the MREF chairman concluded.