Information is being sought following the theft of a cattle trailer from a yard in Co. Mayo in recent days.

The trailer was stolen from the Foghill area of the county in the early hours of Monday morning (August 9).

The trailer in question is an 8ftx4ft P O’Haire cattle trailer and is believed to have been taken between the hours of 1:00am and 7:00am.

It has a registration bearing: 131-G-2223 and has noticeable dent on front right hand side of trailer, according to its owner. In addition, it has quite distinctive air vents drilled into the side of it, which were put in by the owner.

Anyone with information which may be of use is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on: 096-20560 or online here.

Speaking to Agriland, its owner noted that a neighbour spotted a black jeep and trailer leaving the area at 2:30am in the morning, the night it was taken.

On a separate note, an appeal for information has been made after 36 calves went missing from a field in north Co. Kilkenny in recent days.

The animals are suspected to have been stolen following extensive searches of the region, with An Garda Síochána notified, owner of the animals David Millea told Agriland.

The calves went missing from a field beside the yard of an out-farm located in the Three Castles area of the county, not far from Kilkenny town, on Friday morning (August 6).

The group comprises 19 Friesian heifer calves and 17 Aberdeen Angus calves, both male and female.

A dark green coloured Volkswagen van with a UK registration was seen in the area on Friday morning, with the owner asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information that may be of assistance is asked to get in touch with Kilkenny Garda Station, which can be reached on: 056-7775000 or online here.