The Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association witnessed an “outstanding show and sale last Wednesday (August 4) with the stock on show described as being of “exceptional quality”.

The 34th annual show and sale saw 1,200 lambs on offer that sold to an average of €158 – with some lots breaking the €200/head mark.

Ewe lambs of 37-38kg generally sold from €140/head up to €160/head, while 40-44kg ewe lambs sold for €130-160/head.

Heavier ewe lambs sold to €180-190/head and, as already mentioned, over the €200/head mark on a couple of occasions.

The top price in the ewe lamb section reached €275/head for 10 ewe lambs bred by Gerard Reid.

Best pen of 10 Suffolk-cross ewe lambs – Tom Bolger Perpetual Cup:

1st: Lot 59, Gerard Reid – €275;

2nd: Lot 100, John Reid – €260;

3rd: Lot 40, Michael Halpin – €204;

4th: Lot 80, John Bolger – €189;

5th: Lot 23, Tom Bolger – €180;

6th: Lot 42, Thomas Kelly – €180.

Hoggets climb to a high of €285

Moving onto the hogget ewes, 1,000 hoggets were entered into the Tullow Sheep Breeders’ 34th annual show and sale last Wednesday, and averaged €245.

Lighter hoggets made upwards of €200/head, with “good fit hoggets” selling from €230/head up to €265/head.

Heavier hoggets went on to make €260-285/head.

Best pen of 10 Suffolk-cross hogget ewes – James Byrne Perpetual Cup:

1st: Lot 532, Patrick Kenny – €285;

2nd: Lot 526, Albert Stanley – €280;

3rd: Lot 550, James Byrne – €270;

4th: Lot 572, John Minion – €280;

5th: Lot 563, Alfred Beattie – €255;

6th: Lot 506, Christopher Lyons – €250.