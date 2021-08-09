A register of chemical fertiliser sales is in the works currently and is included in the new consultation document for the Nitrates Action Plan (NAP) that was released today (Monday, August 9).

The document notes that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has already commenced the process of developing legislation that will provide a register of fertiliser sales across the country.

The purpose of the register is, according to the document, to provide for accurate tracking of fertiliser sales and provide for a more “realistic picture” of where fertiliser is being applied to land.

The NAP document also states that a register will help to establish a better understanding of the value of livestock manure and the “need to reuse nutrients as much as possible on farms”.

The NAP acknowledges that the majority of farmers are using chemical fertilisers in an efficient manner. However, it also points out that inter-farm movement and stockpiling of fertilisers “does not lend itself to an accurate calculation of the chemical fertiliser loadings at farm scale”.

The proposed new register will place the responsibility on merchants to register chemical fertiliser sales against individual farmer’s herd numbers.

The data will be reported periodically to the department, where it will feed into analysis of farming activities generally and compliance with Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) Regulations specifically.

It is anticipated that the process of developing the legislation to provide for the fertiliser register will take in the region of 18 to 24 months, with an expected lead-in time of six months after publication for full compliance.

Improving compliance under NAP

The document noted that around 2,000 nitrates-related inspections are undertaken on farms across Ireland each year by local authority and department personnel.

The level of compliance is “generally considered to be low”, it asserts. To combat this, the NAP proposes to ensure local councils are adequately resourced and to prioritise high-risk areas.

While it is not envisaged that there will be significant changes to the enforcement powers of authorised personnel, a Nitrates Expert Group will set out a series of recommendations for the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to provide for “appropriate reform”.

Review of ASSAP

The document also outlines the need for a review of the Teagasc-operated Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP).

It states that “some clarity is needed” on the future role and scope of ASSAP. An assessment of the programme is currently being prepared by Teagasc, which is being carried out by external experts outside ASSAP.

The assessment will focus on the rationale, efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability of ASSAP, as well as providing recommendations for its role in achieving water quality objectives.

The assessment is due for completion before the end of the year.