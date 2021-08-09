A public consultation on the Ireland’s draft Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) has been launched.

The consultation was launched today (Monday, August 9) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien.

Ireland’s NAP gives effect to the requirements of the EU’s Nitrates Directive in Ireland and “is a critical piece of legislation that all farmers implement on their farms”, according to a joint statement.

The NAP includes maximum fertiliser rates; manure storage requirements; and periods when manures cannot be spread, among other regulations.

“It is a cornerstone of the sector’s contribution to meeting the objectives of good water quality in our groundwater, rivers, lakes and estuaries,” the statement said.

The regulations are intended to outline specific measures to protect against nutrient pollution arising from agricultural sources, according to the statement.

The review will look at “further practical ways that farmers can support this objective”, it said.

“Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme plays an important role in helping us to achieve our ambition of protecting and improving water quality.

Minister O’Brien said: “Improving water quality is key objective of government in parallel with biodiversity and climate action and we must do so as effectively as possible, in partnership with all stakeholders.”

Minister McConalogue noted: “Farmers are playing a key role in improving water quality and the environment in which we all live and enjoy. The NAP is a key element of this commitment.

“This consultation is an important step in the development of measures that will underpin Ireland’s fifth Nitrates Action Programme.

“I look forward to hearing from a wide range of stakeholders during this important consultation process, which will help us to focus on developing a more sustainable agricultural sector,” Minister McConalogue added.

The current regulations expire at the end of 2021 and a new NAP must be published at the beginning of 2022 with the revised regulations to remain in place until 2025.

The consultation document can be viewed viewed here. The deadline for submissions is September 20.